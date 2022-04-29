 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln East run-rules Millard South at Don Kraft Invitational

Lincoln East defeated Millard South 15-1 on Friday to advance to the final of the Millard South/Don Kraft Invitational.

Senior left-hander Jalen Worthley struck out 10 in six innings to pick up the victory.

The fourth-ranked Spartans took advantage of 13 walks to boost their record to 22-3.

Millard South fell to 20-7.

