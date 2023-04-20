LINCOLN — Berlyn Schutz put one mark on the all-time charts and almost got her Lincoln East relay to another at Thursday’s Harold Scott Invitational.

Taking advantage of cool weather at Lincoln High’s Beechner Field, the senior outdueled Elkhorn South senior and Tennessee signee Jaci Sievers in the 1,600.

Schutz’s 4:51.73 is fifth all time. The Husker commit finished about five seconds ahead of Sievers, who turned in a 4:56.35. Sievers’ career best of 4:51.67 from last year is fourth on the chart.

In the 3,200 relay, the Spartans ran a state-leading 9:21.63. No. 10 on the all-time chart is 9:21.58 by Millard West in 2018.

Schutz anchored the relay that began with juniors Mia Murray, Jordyn Wissing and Peyton Svehla.

Elkhorn South took the state lead in the girls 1,600 relay at 4:03.23 while finishing second to Sioux Falls O’Gorman.

Lincoln East swept the team titles while the Spartans’ Dash Bauman swept the hurdle races and Sam Cappos doubled in the throws.

BOYS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 125, Elkhorn South 79, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 71, Bellevue West 62, Omaha Westside 61.5, Millard South 48, Lincoln High 46, Fremont 43.5, Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln North Star 41, Lincoln Southeast 38, Omaha Northwest 5.

100: Kenneth Williams, LHS, 10.80. 200: Gabe Miles, LE. 22.12. 400: Asher Jenkins, BW, 51.40. 800: Sam Castle, SFO, 1:57.32. 1,600: Isaac Graff, LE, 4:23.04. 3,200: Luke Johnson, ES, 9:46.31. 110 hurdles: Dash Bauman, LE, 14.64. 300 hurdles: Bauman, 39.74. 400 relay: BW, 42.60. 1,600 relay: SFO, 3:27.20. 3,200 relay: SFO, 8:08.45. Shot: Sam Cappos, LE, 60-5. Discus: Cappos, 180-2. High jump: Jackson Kessler, LPX, 6-7. Long jump: Donald DeFrand Jr., LHS, 22-5. Triple jump: Cory Vaughn, OW, 45-6½. Pole vault: Sage Honda, LE, 12-6.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 101.5, Elkhorn South 66, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66, Lincoln Pius X 64, Fremont 59, Millard North 52.5, Lincoln High 52, Lincoln Southeast 48.5, Lincoln North Star 38.5, Omaha Westside 36, Millard South 35, Omaha Northwest 22, Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5.

100: Neryah Hekl, LH, 12.17. 200: Maggie Madsen, ES, 25.55. 400: Julia Eggert, SFO, 59.11. 800: Jordyn Wissing, LE, 2:20.57. 1,600: Berlyn Schutz, LE, 4:51.73. 3,200: Claire White, OW, 11:14.63. 100 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.59. 300 hurdles: Campos, 43.65. 400 relay: Lincoln High, 49.49. 1,600 relay: SFO, 4:01.18. 3,200 relay: LE, 9:21.63. Shot: Kat Beachler, MN, 45-4¼. Discus: Beachler, 134-2. High jump: EJ Brown, ES, 5-7. Long jump: Amari Laing, MS, 18-7½. Triple jump: Mikayla Rodgers, PNW, 36-2. Pole vault: Tayler Evans, F, 10-3.

Dennis Smith Invite

At Papillion-La Vista’s meet, Lincoln Southwest’s boys and Papillion-La Vista South’s girls were team champions.

Papio South freshman Katie Shafer won the 100 and ran on two winning relays, including the 400 that took the Class A lead at 49.41. Also on the girls side, Teriana Taylor of Omaha North doubled in the 200 and 400 and Papillion-La Vista’s Morgan Glaser swept the hurdles.

Omaha Creighton Prep moved into the Class A lead in the boys 1,600 relay.

BOYS

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 139, Omaha Creighton Prep 115, Papillion-La Vista South 81, Gretna 79, Omaha Central 48, Papillion-La Vista 45, Bellevue East 19, Omaha Westview 1.

100: John Pargo, OCP, 10.85. 200: Jack Gillogly, OCP, 21.76. 400: Christian Lanphier, OCP, 50.32. 800: Braden Lofquest, Gretna, 2:02.43. 1,600: Dennis Chapman, OCP, 4:23.68. 3,200: Max Myers, LSW, 9:34.09. 110 hurdles: Jesse Malone, PLV, 14.57. 300 hurdles: Declan Buss, OCP, 39.64. 400 relay: LSW, 42.92. 1,600 relay: OCP, 3:24.53. 3,200 relay: PS, 8:16.61. Shot: NA. Discus: Isaac Ackerman, OC, 157-6. High jump: Lucas Helms, LSW, 6-7. Long jump: Aidan Welch, LSW, 21-9¼. Triple jump: NA. Pole vault: Nathan Mensah, LSW, 10-6.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 143, Lincoln Southwest 130, Papillion-La Vista 113, Gretna 51, Omaha Marian 35, Omaha North 31, Omaha Central 20, Omaha Westview 4.

100: Katie Shafer, PS, 12.35. 200: Teriana Taylor, ON, 26.32. 400: Taylor, 59.45. 800: Kaitlyn Swartz, PS, 2:20.64. 1,600: Marissa Garcia, PS, 5:30.46. 3,200: Lily Schwartz, LSW, 11:49.95. 100 hurdles: Morgan Glaser, PLV, 15.58. 300 hurdles: Glaser, 47.99. 400 relay: PS, 49.31. 1,600 relay: PS, 4:07.49. 3,200 relay: PLV, 10:02.76. Shot: Elle Heckenlively, Gretna, 42-1. Discus: Dannika Rees, PLV, 127-5. High jump: Morgan Bode, PS, 5-2. Long jump: Zaidah Lightener, PS, 18-11¼. Triple jump: Gozie Okafor, OM, 36-7¾. Pole vault: Krista Smid, LSW, 10-0.