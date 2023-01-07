Lincoln East, Southwest sweep first major swim meet post-Christmas break

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest made it a capital city sweep Saturday at the Millard South Swimming and Diving Invitational.

The Spartans boys and Southwest girls won the team titles in the first big invitational meet following the NSAA-mandated Christmas break.

East’s boys won two individual events and the 200-yard freestyle that helped power a 358-281 victory over the two-time defending state champion Silver Hawks. Host Millard South edged Millard North 150-120 for third place.

Southwest’s girls got a victory in the final event of the meet — the 400 freestyle relay — to earn a 254-252 win over the East girls. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South was third with 168 points.

East junior Jaedon Carter won the 200 (1:48.18) and 500 freestyle races to lead the Spartans. His 500 time of 4:49.47 moved him into third place on the season leaders chart. Two other swimmers — Aidin Kolb of Southwest and Nik Keuser of Millard South — also won two individual events

Bella Livingston of Southwest had big time drops in the two sprint races she won in the girls meet. First she dropped 0.16 seconds in winning the 50 freestyle in 25.13. Livingston then dropped 1.20 seconds to win the 100 freestyle in 54.49, a time that debuts her at No. 7 on the season leaders list in that event.

Lincoln Southeast junior Natalya Woods also had significant time drops in the two events she swam. First she shed 3.97 seconds to win the 100 butterfly in 58.37.

Woods followed that effort with a drop of 4.46 seconds in the 100 backstroke while finishing third in 1:00.10. Woods in the two-time defending state champion in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

Millard South sophomore Addisyn Storms was the other girls double gold medalist with victories in the 200 individual medley (2:10.02) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.48).

Millard South Invitational

Boys

Team scoring

Lincoln East 358, Lincoln Southwest 281, Millard South 150, Millard North 120, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 98, Omaha Burke 91, Norfolk 68, Millard West 54, Lincoln Southeast 45.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Aidin Kolb, Cael Meranda, Tyler Reida, Harrison Frye), 1:39.96. 200 freestyle: Jadeon Carter, LSW, 1:48.18. 200 individual medley: Kalvin Hahn, MN, 1:54.85. 50 freestyle: Kolb, 21.95. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 421.45 points. 100 butterfly: Reida, 53.78. 100 freestyle: Nik Keuser, MS, 48.82. 500 freestyle: Carter, 4:49.47. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln East (Ian Paup, Matthew Schlegelmilch, Brodie Hoesing, Carter), 1:30.47. 100 backstroke: Kolb, 55.05. 100 breaststroke: Keuser, 56.73. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Wilcynski, Frye, Kolb), 3:17.59.

Girls

Team scoring

Lincoln Southwest 254, Lincoln East 252, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 190, Millard South 168, Lincoln Southeast 129, Millard North 118, Norfolk 101, Omaha Burke 84, Millard West 63.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Millard South (Kindsey Joyce, Addisyn Storms, Parker Schmieding, Mia Augustine), 1:50.38. 200 freestyle: Schmieding, 2:00.89. 200 individual medley: Storms, 2:10.02. 50 freestyle: Bella Livingston, LSW, 25.13. 1-meter diving: Ryane Neal, LSW, 440.55 points. 100 butterfly: Natalya Woods, LSE, 58.37. 100 freestyle: Livingston, 54.49. 500 freestyle: Elsie Olberding, Norfolk, 5:30.39. 200 freestyle relay: Millard North (Molly Von Seggern, Ella Petrick, Mimi McLeay, Shriya Samanta), 1:40.95. 100 backstroke: Von Seggern, 57.68. 100 breaststroke: Storms, 1:06.48. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Grace Lienemann, Avery Ryder, Emma Thober, Livingston), 3:41.98.

Omaha Brownell Talbot Invitational

Boys

Team scoring: Not available.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Michael Johansen, Aidan Farrell, Leon Zhu, Caleb Courtney), 1:49.71. 200 freestyle: Taco Steiner, BT/C/R, 1:55.27. 200 individual medley: Micah Venneman, North, 2:21.54. 50 freestyle: Zhu, 23.17. 100 butterfly: Courtney, 57.80. 100 freestyle: Zhu, 49.54. 500 freestyle: Steiner, 4:59.69. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Skutt/EMM (Johansen, Farrell, Courtney, Zhu), 1:34.35. 100 backstroke: Johansen, 1:00.14. 100 breaststroke: Reggie York, North, 1:10.52. 400 freestyle relay: Results not available.

Girls

Team scoring

Gretna 515, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Concordia/Omaha Mercy/Omaha Roncalli 408, Omaha North 259, Omaha Skutt 257, Omaha Bryan/Omaha Buena Vista 59.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Gretna (Reese Naylon, Emma Brophy, Juliana Anderson, Lily Matya), 2:00.15. 200 freestyle: Meghan Knier, Skutt, 2:10.83. 200 individual medley: Grace Farrington, BT/C/M/R, 2:29.85. 50 freestyle: Grace Swoboda, BT/C/M/R, 25.84. 100 butterfly: Anderson, 1:07.77. 100 freestyle: Naylon, 1:00.23. 500 freestyle: Knier, 5:47.70. 200 freestyle relay: (Naylon, Anderson, Matya, Brophy), 1:50.84. 100 backstroke: Jossie Addink, BT/C/M/R, 1:07.58. 100 breaststroke: Swoboda, 1:07.51. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli (Addink, Farrington, Ryleigh Smith, Swoboda), 4:08.07.

