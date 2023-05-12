Top-ranked Lincoln East rallied for a 2-1 win over Bellevue West on Friday in a first-round game of the Class A state baseball tournament.

The Thunderbirds scored a run in the first and held a 1-0 advantage into the sixth inning. The Spartans went ahead on a run-producing grounder by Troy Peltz and an RBI single by AJ Evasco.

Carter Mick pitched into the seventh, getting the first two batters out. After issuing a walk, reliever Connor Johnson came on to get the final out.

The 28-4 Spartans advance to a 7 p.m. winner's bracket game Monday at Werner Park.

The 18-11 Thunderbirds will play in a 1 p.m. elimination game Monday.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 1

Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years 2022 2021 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004