Lincoln East sweeps the titles at Harold Scott Invitational

LINCOLN — Only for special races do Lincoln East’s girls put on pink jerseys.

Those honor the memory of Andrea Kabourek, who coached the Spartans with husband Brian until her death in 2015 after a six-year battle with cancer.

“I said before the race, ‘guys, this is my last time wearing the jerseys," senior Berlyn Schutz said. “It’s an emotional thing getting to do it.”

“It pushes us to run even harder," junior Mia Murray said.

Murray and Schutz went 1-2 Thursday against one of the best fields of the regular season as the Spartans walked away with the girls title in the Harold Scott Invitational at Pioneers Park.

Then the boys went 1-4 with Isaac Graff and Hudson Davy to complete the team-title sweep in the late-morning meet with comfortable running temperatures and a wind that didn’t freshen until during the boys race.

All seven East girls finished in the top 16. Peyton Svehla was fourth, Jordyn Wissing 11th, Ella Herzberg 13, Sadie Yager 15th and Karen Kiratu 16th.

Murray last week had been passed by Omaha Westside junior Stella Miner at the Millard South Invitational. In the rematch, Miner didn’t finish the race. Murray’s winning time was 18:37. Schutz said her 18:56.7 was her first sub-19 minute time since freshman year when she was the state’s Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.

Graff’s 15:58.8 was slightly slower than his winning time at Millard South. Yet he was ahead of the pack by more than 23 seconds.

“This is my home course,” he said. “I knew I’d be able to trust our training.”

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 45, Elkhorn South 99, Omaha Westside 114, Lincoln Pius X 118, Lincoln Southeast 136, Millard South 148, Grand Island 203, Millard North 206, Hastings 220, Lincoln Southwest 223, Kearney 285, Lincoln Lutheran 316, Omaha South 354, Fremont 364, Lincoln High 389, Bellevue East 469, Lincoln Northeast 472, Omaha North 548

Individual leaders: 1, Isaac Graff, Lincoln East, 15:58.7. 2, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:22.0. 3, Luke Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:29.2. 4, Hudson Davy, Lincoln East, 16:44.8. 5, Sergio Martinez, Omaha South, 16:48.0. 6, Jayden Wall, Westside, 16:49.3. 7, Austin Carrera, Hastings, 16:55.7. 8, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 17:06.1. 9, Caleb Ruch, Lincoln East, 17:15.5. 10, Joe Majerus, Lincoln Pius X, 17:17.9. 11, Ruben Caceres Perez, Grand Island, 17:18.9. 12, Dylan Lender, Millard South, 17:19.3. 13, Nathan Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 17:25.0. 14, Ben Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 17:25.1. 15, Conor Gross, Westside, 17:26.1.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 27, Millard North 93, Papillion-La Vista South 103, Elkhorn South 117, Millard South 154, Kearney 170, Lincoln Pius X 196, Grand Island 197, Lincoln Southeast 263, Hastings 272, Omaha South 299, Lincoln Southwest 313, Fremont 323, Lincoln Northeast 375.

Individual leaders: 1, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 18:37.0. 2, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:56.7. 3, Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:11.9. 4, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:42.8. 5, Kennedy Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:52.6. 6, Abbigail Durow, Millard South, 19:54.0. 8, Abigail Burger, Kearney, 20:00.0. 9, Mia Urosevich, Westside, 20:06.3. 10, Norah Stewart, Lincoln Pius X, 20:13.5. 11, Jordyn Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:13.8. 12, Lindsay Neill, Elkhorn South, 20:23.4. 13, Ella Herzberg, Lincoln East, 20:28.3. 14, Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North, 20:31.4. 15, Sadie Yager, Lincoln East, 20:32.7.​