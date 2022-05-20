Lincoln East wins Class A girls state tennis title

Belinda Rademacher joined her older sister Bianca as state tennis champion — both as an individual and a team champ.
Rademacher took control of her Class A No. 1 singles final late in the first set as the Lincoln East freshman defeated Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova 6-4, 6-2 Friday afternoon.
Three of Rademacher's six losses this spring were to the top-seeded Ibrahimova. All three losses were within the past four weeks.
"I wasn't expecting this. I'm so happy," Rademacher said. Bianca, who plays for Wichita State, won the 2019 singles title after East won the 2018 team title.
Belinda's victory also gave the Spartans the team title over Southeast. Lincoln East finished with 46 points, Southeast had 41.
East coach Chris Stock said he didn't bring the team race before the finals. He just wanted his players to focus on their matches.
"I just had to play my game and not worry about what else was going on," Rademacher said.
Lincoln East's Belinda Rademacher hits the ball during the Class A No. 1 singles championship match.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
She played her game well during the two days at state. In Friday morning's semifinals, Rademacher downed Marian's Elsa Jurrens 6-3, 6-4. Jurrens won three straight games to take a 3-2 lead in the second set, but Rademacher closed by winning four of the last five games.
Then the final was tied 4-4 in the first set. Ibrahimova had a pair of break points during a long ninth game, but Rademacher was able to hold before breaking Ibrahimova's serve for the set.
Ibrahimova looked to get back in the match when she broke serve to pull within 3-2 in the second set. But with her crisp groundstrokes and effective serve, Rademacher won the next three games and soon was mobbed by her teammates in celebration.
"We knew she had the game to do it. She hits hard, she goes for aggressive angles," Stock said. "She played lights out yesterday, she played really well this morning. So we knew she was going to play well, but to do it on this stage against a senior when you're a freshman, that's asking a lot."
Ibrahimova reached the final by knocking off Omaha Westside freshman Grace Greenwald 6-2, 6-3 in their semi.
In the 1 doubles final, the top-seeded team of Ella Dean and Grace Bartolome from Lincoln Southwest won the last three games of the first set and raced to a 5-1 lead in the second as they downed Lincoln East's Kristina Le and Gibsen Chapman 7-5, 6-2.
There were unbeaten champs at 2 singles and doubles. In No. 2 singles, Southeast's Corinne Barber won the last three games in a 6-2, 6-4 win over Marian's Cecilia Regan.
A pair of Marian freshmen won 2 doubles as Torrey McManus and Jada Vosik outlasted Southwest's Parker Brown and Sophia Heinrich 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-5. The win at 2 doubles gave Marian a third-place finish in the team standings.
Results
Lincoln East 46, Lincoln Southeast 41, Omaha Marian 38, Lincoln Southwest 36.5, Omaha Westside 31, Millard North 28.25, Kearney 20.75, Lincoln North Star 18.625, Elkhorn South 18.125, Lincoln Pius X 15, Grand Island 14.75, Fremont 14.25, Gretna 12, Papillion-La Vista 12, Millard West 10, Columbus 6, Lincoln High 6, Omaha Bryan 4, Omaha Central 4, Bellevue East 2, Bellevue West 2.
No. 1 singles: 1, Belinda Rademacher, LE, def. Camilla Ibrahimova, LSE, 6-4, 6-2. 3, Grace Greenwald, OW, def. Elsa Jurrens, Marian, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3). 5, Cecilia Ulrich, LPX, def. Lucy Cho, MN, 8-4. 7, Olivia Flood, Ky, def. Ellie Adamson, ES, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Corinne Barber, LSE, def. Cecilia Regan, Marian, 6-2, 6-4. 3, Emma Heacock, Ky, def. Sofia Sarroub, LE, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3. 5, Penelope Brown, LSW, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 8-4. 7, Aly Sherman, ES, def. Meredith Burklund, MW, 8-4. No. 1 doubles: 1, Grace Bartolome-Ella Dean, LSW, def. Gibsen Chapman-Kristina Le, LE, 7-5, 6-2. 3, Ally Keitges-Helen Jamison, LSE, def. Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, OW, 6-4, 6-3. 5, Eunice Cho-Zoey Norris, MN, def. Caitlin Hudson-Abigail Lottman, LNS, 8-1. 7, Macy McDonald-Kaitlyn Wemhoff, GI, def. Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Torrey McManus-Jada Vosik, Marian, def. Parker Brown-Sophia Heinrich, LSW, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-5. 3, Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, MN, def. Katy Terry-Jocelyn Healy, OW, 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (3). 5, Finley Evans-Claire Kelly, GI, def. Adisyn Mendlik-Rebecca Baker, Fremont, 9-8 (2). 7, Kennedi Leitschuck-Brynn Person, LNS, def. Zoe Campbell-Kendal Hasemann, 9-7.
