Lincoln East wins Papillion-La Vista Invitational title

All the Lincoln East boys do is keep on winning, even during the biggest high school tennis invitational of the regular season.

The Spartans won all four divisions in rolling to the title at the 23-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational on a warm, humid day at Koch Tennis Center.

East finished with 60 points. Lincoln Southwest had 39.5 points, edging Kearney (39) for second place.

All four East entries are unbeaten this season, with all winning at least 20 matches. That includes No. 1 singles player Hunter Nelson, a freshman who defeated Kearney left-hander Asher Saulsbury 8-2 in the final.

Nelson had beaten Saulsbury twice earlier this season, but Saulsbury broke Nelson’s serve in the first game before Nelson won the next four. Trailing 5-2, Saulsbury had game points in each of the final three games, but Nelson staved off those game points to complete the win.

“You have to close out games. He doesn’t give you anything free,” Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said of Nelson. “You got to be on top of your game all the time against Hunter. He consistently hits good shots. He doesn’t put himself in a bad position.

“Hunter is so smart and knows where to place the ball.”

Nelson faced some adversity in the semifinals as Lincoln Southwest’s Markus Rutledge bolted to a 4-0 lead. But Nelson swung the momentum, winning eight of the last nine games to advance.

“I’ve been down a couple of times like 2-4, but that’s the most I’d been down,” Nelson said. “I settled down and relaxed.”

East’s 1 doubles team of Kirby Le, who was last year’s state runner-up at 1 singles, and Caden Haar also defeated Kearney 8-2 in the final, but the Spartans got their scare in the quarterfinals when they outlasted Elkhorn South 9-7.

East’s 2 doubles team of Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le staved off a late push from Omaha Creighton Prep’s Ben Bryant and Leo Owen to win the final 8-6.

Southwest had two third-place finishers to take second in the team standings, but coach Saulsbury liked how the Bearcats competed Monday.

“It was a great day for us. We saw a lot of Metro schools, had good success against them,” he said. “It gave us something that we know we can compete against the best teams in the state. But it’s just one meet, we have a lot of season left.”

Team scores

Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Southwest 39.5, Kearney 39, Creighton Prep 34.5, Elkhorn South 25.5, Lincoln Southeast 25, Millard West 25, Omaha Westside 22, Millard North 21, Lincoln Pius X 18.5, Papillion-La Vista 16.5, Millard South 16, Papio South 16, Lincoln North Star 12, Norfolk 12, Fremont 11, Omaha Burke 6.5, Omaha Central 5.5, Lincoln Northeast 5.5, Columbus 5, Lincoln High 3, Omaha Benson 3, Omaha Bryan 0.

Individual results

No. 1 singles: 1, Hunter Nelson, LE, def. Asher Saulsbury, Ky, 8-2. 3, Markus Rutledge, LSW, def. Andrew Nelson, ES, 9-7. No. 2 singles: 1, Samarth Sajeesh, LE, def. Barrett Warner, LSW, 8-4. 3, Andrew Lozier, PL, injury default over Anuraag Ganti, MN. No. 1 doubles: 1, Kirby Le-Caden Haar, LE, def. Sam Rademacher-Eli Bond, Ky, 8-2. 3, Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, Prep, def. Jack Felt-Reid Nelson, LSW, 8-6. No. 2 doubles: 1, Joe Bucknell-Kayden Le, LE, def. Ben Bryant-Leo Owen, Prep, 8-6. 3, Chase Benson-Cooper Malone, LSW, def. Caleb Yeh-Shiv Lele, MN, 8-3.