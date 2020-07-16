Lincoln East's American Legion season ends after two athletes test positive for COVID-19

The American Legion baseball team from Lincoln East will shut down for the season after having two players test positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made Thursday night on the team’s Twitter feed.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East) was one of the top teams in the state this summer. Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad went 20-7, winning the recent 16-team Cornhusker Classic and finishing undefeated in games against Lincoln competition.

The Twitter statement said the team would cancel its five remaining regular-season games as well as postseason play after two positive COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday morning.

“We want to thank all of our players and our families for their hard work, commitment and dedication to our program,’’ the statement said. “Our hearts are broken for our players, especially our seniors."

Carpet Land captured the Cornhusker Classic on Monday night with a 6-4 road win over DC Electric (Bellevue West).

This is the second time this summer that a Legion team from Lincoln has been sidelined by the coronavirus. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) missed the first two weeks of the season after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

All-Nebraska baseball through the years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.