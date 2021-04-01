Lincoln East's early success has put the Spartans in the Class A title picture

A fresh-faced coach and a bright-eyed team find themselves in heady territory in the race for a state title.
And they go by L.E.G.S.
The new Top 10 No. 1 Lincoln East girls soccer team—or L.E.G.S if you’re into abbreviating like they are—is looking to be the group that breaks up the Omaha-area stranglehold on the Class A crown.
It’s been 16 years since a side other than Omaha Marian, Millard North or Millard West won the Class A girls championship.
“It just makes me excited that we get to compete,” Spartans coach Emily Mathews said. “We are up and ready for the challenge. We just want to continue to compete and continue to be in the conversation of which high school program is the best in the state.
“I feel like we can be.”
They certainly are this season.
Behind seniors Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, both Nebraska recruits, East is unbeaten and again a title contender.
The last team from outside of the Metro area to hoist the hardware? That was none other than the 2005 Spartans squad that went to four straight finals and won back-to-back championships.
Mathews – then Emily Huebner – was a part of all of that.
“It’s very important,” she said of her home city’s place amongst the state’s best programs. “I just truly appreciate how Lincoln soccer has been elevated. Both Southeast and Southwest have really strong programs. The future is absolutely bright for Lincoln.”
Her team is a big reason why.
East reached the state semifinals in 2019 before losing in overtime to eventual champion Millard West. It was the end of the line for longtime Spartan coach Chuck Morgan, who turned the program over to Mathews, then the junior varsity coach.
After her first season was canceled because of COVID, you could say Mathews was ready to get things going.
“I said before our first game, ‘essentially we’ve been waiting 677 days for this game,’” Mathews said.
But who’s counting, right?
East is 4-0 entering a Thursday road trip to Norfolk. Already with a pair of wins over ranked opponents, they’ll get a couple of tests over a five-day stretch beginning with Saturday’s visit to Millard North.
A meeting with third-ranked Lincoln Southwest next week awaits, as well.
“We’re capable,” Hill said. “Before the season even started, I sort of anticipated this kind of success.”
Both Hill and Peterson, who didn’t play on the same team until their freshman year, credited their coach’s organization and communication for much of that confidence.
Rather than going their separate ways when the 2020 campaign was called off, Mathews organized regular virtual meetings and focused on ways to improve away from the pitch.
The season wasn’t canceled, she said, it just looked different.
“We focused on the conversations that you don’t always have time to have when the season gets really, really busy,” Mathews said. “It was really productive and thoughtful. And I honestly think the work we did in the 2020 season via Zoom has been really important in the beginning of this season’s success.“
With Hill at forward and Peterson in the midfield, the Spartans returned the top tandem in the state. They are the only teammates selected for the 2019 All-Nebraska squads (both were second-team picks).
Mix in Kansas State recruit Annie Mulder and leading scorer Kayma Carpenter—both sophomores—and the pieces are in place for a postseason run.
“It’s putting Lincoln East on the map that we care about, honestly,” Peterson said.