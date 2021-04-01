Lincoln East's early success has put the Spartans in the Class A title picture

A fresh-faced coach and a bright-eyed team find themselves in heady territory in the race for a state title.

And they go by L.E.G.S.

The new Top 10 No. 1 Lincoln East girls soccer team—or L.E.G.S if you’re into abbreviating like they are—is looking to be the group that breaks up the Omaha-area stranglehold on the Class A crown.

It’s been 16 years since a side other than Omaha Marian, Millard North or Millard West won the Class A girls championship.

“It just makes me excited that we get to compete,” Spartans coach Emily Mathews said. “We are up and ready for the challenge. We just want to continue to compete and continue to be in the conversation of which high school program is the best in the state.

“I feel like we can be.”

They certainly are this season.

Behind seniors Haley Peterson and Briley Hill, both Nebraska recruits, East is unbeaten and again a title contender.

The last team from outside of the Metro area to hoist the hardware? That was none other than the 2005 Spartans squad that went to four straight finals and won back-to-back championships.