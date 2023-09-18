Hunter Nelson was an unbeaten No. 1 singles state champion as a freshman and the Lincoln East standout only got bigger and stronger in the offseason.

"This summer I played like nine or 10 tournaments and I feel I got a lot better," Nelson said. "I've gotten a bigger serve now."

Nelson showed that bigger serve and solid all-around game in an 8-1 win over Omaha Westside senior AJ Shefsky on Monday in the 1 singles final of the 23-team Papillion-La Vista Invitational at Koch Tennis Center.

Shefsky won his opening service game. Shefsky came to the net on nearly every point in that game, but Nelson handled that better the rest of the way as he won the last seven games.

"That first game I wasn't necessarily ready for it, then I adjusted to it," Nelson said. "I was keeping the ball deeper, hit better passing shots and kept the ball at his feet so he couldn't volley as well."

Shefsky's only two losses this season are to Nelson. Last Friday, Nelson won 6-0, 6-2 in a dual.

"His mental game is so strong that he doesn't let himself get too high or too low," Westside coach Bart Jeseritz said. "He knows what his strengths are and works toward those strengths."

Lincoln East also won both of the doubles titles as the Spartans took the team title with 58 points. Creighton Prep, which was in the finals in both doubles, was second with 38.5 points.

But one of the day's biggest surprises was that East didn't win all four divisions. Last fall the Spartans became the state's first team to have their entire team go unbeaten for a season. East players also were undefeated this year before Westside's Troy Shefsky downed East's Joe Bucknell 8-3 in the 2 singles final. Troy, AJ's younger brother, pulled away late in the match.

Jeseritz said he was impressed with how Troy competed mentally and physically. Shefsky had lost to Bucknell in three sets last Friday.

"Coming into this match, he knew if he played his game, he had a shot," Jeseritz said.

Team scores

Lincoln East 58, Omaha Creighton Prep 38.5, Omaha Westside 34.5, Elkhorn South 27, Lincoln Pius X 27, Millard West 23.5, Lincoln Southwest 23, Lincoln Southeast 22, Millard North 21, Millard South 18.5, Papio South 17, Kearney 16.5, Papillion-La Vista 16, Lincoln North Star 11, Lincoln High 10, Gretna 7, Lincoln Northeast 6.5, Fremont 5.5, Norfolk 5, Omaha Central 3.5, Columbus 2, Omaha Benson 0, Omaha Burke 0.

