Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman, Omaha Central's Jaylen Lloyd break records at district meet

Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd split their record sprint duels during Tuesday’s District A-2 meet at Gretna Stadium.

The juniors recorded the fastest races in the electronic-timing era in the 100 and 200 meters.

In the 100, Omaha Central’s Lloyd won in 10.43. That’s No. 4 all time. Lincoln East’s Coleman was right behind at 10.46, good for No. 5.

It got better, and even closer, in the 200.

Coleman won 21.31-21.32. The Spartan is now tied for No. 2 with Kenzo Cotton (Papillion-La Vista, 2012) and is .01 behind all-time leader Alex Nelson (Elkhorn South, 2018). Lloyd is No. 4.

Also in the 100 final, North Platte senior Vince Genatone ran a 10.50. The Montana football signee is tied for No. 6 on the electronic-timing chart.

While the 100 and 200 winning times were also Class A district records for electronic timing, so were the 11.60 in the girls 100 and 24.11 in the 200 by Florida State-bound Dajaz DeFrand of Lincoln High. Her 400 relay set another Class A district mark at 47.94.

Other district records from Tuesday’s meets were the 13-0 by Maria Kimpson of Papio in Class A girls pole vault, the 48.59 by Grand Island Northwest in the Class B girls 400 relay and the 24-6 by Lloyd in the Class A boys long jump.

Lloyd is on the all-time charts in four events — the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump (48-7).

The rest of the state meet qualifiers will be determined with Thursday’s district meets in Classes C and D. Next week’s state meet at Burke Stadium will have Classes A and B Wednesday and Thursday and Classes C and D Friday and Saturday.

