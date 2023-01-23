 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln East's Mia Murray named Nebraska's Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year

All-class gold medalist Mia Murray of Lincoln East is Nebraska's Gatorade girls cross country runner of the year.

Murray was the first girls gold medalist from a Lincoln school since 2014.

The junior ran 18:23.4 at state to lead the Spartans to a fifth consecutive state championship.​

