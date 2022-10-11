Lincoln East's 'next man up mentality' has prepared the Spartans for state softball

Unsure if they could once again rely on scoring runs in bunches to win games, Lincoln East coaches spent the 2022 preseason preparing the Spartans to play a different style of softball.

“A year ago we were playing for a lot of big innings and tried to end games early,” East coach Lance Kingery said. “This year we were going to feel the opposing teams out and make adjustments as the games went on.

“We thought we would have to play more small ball, but it turns out we didn’t have to do that. Our hitters were more consistent right away, and we were pleasantly surprised how the kids were doing in the (batter’s) box.”

Once again armed with a lineup of big boppers and a deep pitching staff, the Top 10 No. 3-ranked Spartans travel to Hastings Wednesday for the first round of the Class A state tournament looking to finish one spot higher than they did last season.

East lost to crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest in the 2021 championship game. That was the second time in school history — the first was in 2006 — that the Spartans have come within one game of a state softball title.

Kingery said the transition has been smooth from last season to this year’s group, which is 30-7 heading into its opening-round showdown with No. 7 Millard North at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex.

“We have a lot of continuity with this roster,” Kingery said. “There are a lot of players back who went through it a year ago, so they knew what the expectations were to get the chance to go on and play late into the season this year.”

There has been one recent alteration to the roster that the Spartans have so far overcome. Senior pitcher Jordan Bussey is out for the season with what Kingery said is a back injury. Instead of getting down because of the changed circumstances, other players have stepped up to do their part.

“We have other pitchers who have jumped in with that next man up mentality,” Kingery said. “I know that may sound cliché, but it has had to be that way, and they’ve done a great job.”

Bussey had 170 strikeouts before her disc injury sidelined her prior to the Oct. 1 Heartland Athletic Conference tournament. Kingery said Delaney Bell, Madison Adams and Abby Pinkelman have assumed the pitching duties and are doing yeoman’s work in the circle.

“All three of them, if you hand them the ball, will go out there without asking a question,” Kingery said. “None of them have thought the moment would be too big. The margin for error has been really thin this season. We just ask them to give us a chance, and we’ll hit.”

The Spartans once again are one of the state’s top hitting teams. Some key bats were lost from the ’21 season because of graduation, but that next man up mantra was working for the offense long before it was needed by the pitchers stepping in for Bussey.

“When you graduate a catcher who’s been with you for three years, that can be a tough spot to fill,” Kingery said. “Rhiannon Martin has just flourished for us in that spot this year. She’s been one of our most consistent offensive and defensive players all season.”

The Spartans have plenty of confidence going into their game with Millard North. The two teams met the second day of the season in the Bellevue East Chieftain Invitational, with the Mustangs earning a 4-3 victory.

“All season we’ve always been in a position to win,” Kingery said. “I think we’ve only been shut out (three) times. We’ve just had to learn how to finish.”

East also has one-run losses to No. 1 Gretna and No. 4 Elkhorn South this season, and it also posted a 2-1 record against Southwest in the final two weeks of the regular season.

That this team is grounded and plays with an even, steady mindset also is comforting to Kingery and his staff heading into state. He pointed to sophomore shortstop Berkley Hatten and how she responded to a remarkable hitting performance in a doubleheader against Lincoln North Star as an ideal example.

“She put together a six-home run night against them, and for her it was just going about her business,” Kingery said. “When the game ended, you wouldn’t have been able to tell she had just accomplished something like that. There wasn’t a lot of hooting and hollering.

“That’s just like so many of our players. For a lot of them it’s just a matter when the door of opportunity has swung open, they’re ready to step in and do their part.”