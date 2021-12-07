 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln East's Noah Walters is Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year
0 comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Lincoln East's Noah Walters is Nebraska's Gatorade football player of the year

Take a look at the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters is the 2021 Gatorade Nebraska football player of the year.

Walters threw 44 touchdowns and a Class A-record 3,402 passing yards this season. He also completed 66.5% of his passes, threw just five interceptions and his 340.2 passing yards per game are an all-class 11-man state record.

Walters helped lead the Spartans to a 6-4 record and an appearance in the state playoffs. He's the second Spartan to win the Gatorade award after Jim Ebke in 2006-07.

“Noah Walters is absolutely outstanding,” Lincoln Northeast coach Dan Martin said in a press release. “His decision-making process is elite and he always puts the ball in the right place. I think he’s the best quarterback I’ve seen, period.”

Walters also carries a 4.0 grade-point average, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has volunteered on behalf of the National Honor Society and We Are Sparta student-leadership group.

Walters has not yet decided on a college destination. He has football scholarship offers from Division II schools South Dakota Mines, Central Missouri, Southwest Minnesota State, Augustana, Bemidji State and Wayne State.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert