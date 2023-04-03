Omaha Westside played catchup while Parker Bunting had enough of a cushion Monday to not be caught at the Chris Shive Invitational.

The Warriors trailed Omaha Creighton Prep by 10 strokes going to the back nine at par-71 Oak Hills Country Club at Papillion-La Vista’s tournament, but won the 14-team event by three strokes over the Junior Jays and Lincoln Southeast.

Bunting, a senior at Lincoln East, came to the 18th hole with a three-stroke lead. He plunked his second shot into the lake on the par-4, leading to a double-bogey 6, but he still finished with a 2-under 69 for the win.

One stroke back were Prep’s Teddy Peterson and Westside’s Trevor Gutschewski. Their dads are ESPN college basketball commentator Kyle Peterson and pro golfer Scott Gutschewski.

Westside faced Prep and Southeast 10 days earlier at a triangular and finished second to Prep.

“We know that nothing is going to be easy, but it definitely for the boys was good to see we’re going to have to play really good golf to reach our goals,’’ new Westside coach Jered Hellman said. “Very clearly the Metro and Class A is stacked with really talented golfers.

“It was a tall test today. I'm really proud of them.”

UNO-bound Porter Tapp shot 72. NU commit Jackson Benge had a 73, saving par 5 on the 17th hole after hitting in the water, to also be in the top seven. Christopher Whittle was next for the Warriors with a 78, including a birdie on the drivable par-4 16th.

Bunting eagled the par-5 eighth and got to 4 under for the first time in competition. He was still looking at shooting 67 until the last hole.

“I had a great drive and then I just junked a pitching wedge, tried to go conservative and just hit one right in the water,’’ he said.

A drop with a penalty stroke, a pitch to the back of the green and two putts later, he won for the second time in high school competition.

Results

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 293, Omaha Creighton Prep 296, Lincoln Southeast 296, Lincoln East 299, Lincoln Pius X 307, Millard North 316, Gretna 319, Millard West 327, Papillion-La Vista 336, Elkhorn South 342, Fremont 348, Papillion-La Vista South 351, Millard South 352, North Platte 354.

Individual leaders: Parker Bunting, LE, 69; Teddy Peterson, OCP, 70; Trevor Gutschewski, OW, 70; Thomas Bryson, LSE, 72; Porter Tapp, OW, 72; Jackson Benge, OW, 73; Porter Nelson, LSE, 73; Aidan Koch, LSE, 74; Tommy Kelley, OCP, 74; Sam Vocelka, MN, 74; Drake Hull, Fremont, 74; Ryan Lingelbach, ES, 74; Ryan Le, MW, 74; Matt Bartek, LPX, 74; Beau Petersen, G, 75; Maguire Stanton, LE, 75.