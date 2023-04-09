Some of its best golfers, Class A has seen coming.

Parker Bunting’s rise has been more in the background. But the Lincoln East senior has joined the top group after winning two of his past three tournaments.

His first win was at districts last year, then he tied for 11th at state.

In the first full-field tournament this season, Bunting shot a 69 — with a final-hole double bogey — to win the Alex Shives Invitational last week at Oak Hills Country Club.

“It’s been incredible improvement over three years,’’ East coach Bill Spangler said.

At Nebraska, Spangler coached Bunting’s mother, the former KC Elgert, when he was Robin Krapfl’s assistant on the Husker women’s team.

“I knew the bloodlines were there and the golfing DNA,’’ Spangler said. “He's really taken it to heart to keep improving and taking advice from not only his coaches but his parents.

“He's got a goal to play college golf and he's going to. The sky's the limit for him.”

Bunting was 68th at state as a sophomore in 2021. Like all of this year’s seniors, he didn’t have a freshman season due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His first career win for the Spartans was for the district title, a 3-under 69 leading a 1-2-3 sweep for them at Highlands in Lincoln.

“It just confirmed and validated his improvement, his hard work, that he can compete with the best players in the state,’’ Spangler said. “We'd always kind of seen that with his ball-striking at times. It's just knowing when to pull off what shot or try what shot and what ball flight, and he's got the tools to do that.”

Bunting prevailed at Oak Hills against the likes of NU commit Jackson Benge, UNO-bound Parker Topp and the next Gutschewski coming through, Trevor, of Omaha Westside, defending state champion Thomas Bryson of Lincoln Southeast and the gaggle of good players at Omaha Creighton Prep.

“It's just good to come out here at the beginning of the season and get something done,’’ Bunting said. “This should be a confidence booster going through the rest of the season.”

He’s intent on college golf, “trying to get as good as I can and see where I’m at in a couple of years.”

Spangler, the former men’s coach at NU, believes he can do it.

“He's got a lot of tools that you can't coach, in terms of strength,’’ Spangler said. “The mental fortitude is there and it just keeps getting stronger. He’s doing great.”​

