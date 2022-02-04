Lincoln High overcomes 20-point deficit to defeat Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. — It's a win that will be remembered at Lincoln High for quite some time.
The fourth-ranked Links overcame a 20-point second-half deficit Friday night to stun second-ranked Fremont 68-64.
The Tigers appeared destined for their 18th straight win, leading 55-35 late in the third quarter. But the Links scored the last seven points of the period and rode that momentum into the final quarter.
Lincoln High then outscored the Tigers 26-9, finally taking the lead with 21.2 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Jailynn Brill. She scored 12 points in the quarter, including an 8-for-8 performance from the line.
"She has had a roller coaster season," Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. "But she's a good free throw shooter and is clutch in many ways."
Brill, who finished with a team-high 19, said the team refused to fold despite that large deficit.
"Staying together is a priority with us," she said. "We're all proud of each other."
Kelley agreed that it was a team effort.
"I told our girls they had to keep believing," Kelley said. "Credit to them because they kept chipping away."
The Links stared at a double-digit deficit after Fremont went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Lincoln High trimmed it to nine with five minutes left on a layup by Kiana Wiley and continued to pressure the Tigers.
Layups by Wiley and Briauna Robinson, three free throws by Brill and two by J'unti Franklin drew the Links closer. Another basket by Wiley tied the game and Lincoln High went ahead to stay when Brill sank two late free throws.
The Tigers trailed 67-64 but had a chance to tie it with 2.1 seconds left. A long 3-pointer by McCabe — one of the most prolific long-range shooters in state history — was off the mark and the Links had their victory.
Even Kelley, a former standout at Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska, seemed stunned by the win after the game.
"I don't know what to say," she said. "To win against a team that wins that much is really something."
Franklin and Robinson each had 11 for Lincoln High while Wiley had 10. Brill, who scored 16 in the second half, also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
McCabe led Fremont with 23 points, though she was held to two in the fourth quarter. Macy Bryant added 12 while Sarah Shepard had 11 and McKenna Murphy 10. McCabe, an Iowa signee, had a game-high 11 rebounds.
Lincoln High (14-2)....16 9 17 26—68
Fremont (17-2)..........16 26 13 9—64
LH: J'unti Franklin 11, Ariana Hoagland 2, Jailynn Brill 19, Briauna Robinson 11, Kiana Wiley 10, Dyvine Harris 8, Nyawarga Jock 7.
F: Taylor McCabe 23, Emmalee Sheppard 2, Bella Keaton 6, McKenna Murphy 10, Sarah Shepard 11, Macy Bryant 12.
