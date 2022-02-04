Lincoln High overcomes 20-point deficit to defeat Fremont

The Links stared at a double-digit deficit after Fremont went on a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Lincoln High trimmed it to nine with five minutes left on a layup by Kiana Wiley and continued to pressure the Tigers.

Layups by Wiley and Briauna Robinson, three free throws by Brill and two by J'unti Franklin drew the Links closer. Another basket by Wiley tied the game and Lincoln High went ahead to stay when Brill sank two late free throws.

The Tigers trailed 67-64 but had a chance to tie it with 2.1 seconds left. A long 3-pointer by McCabe — one of the most prolific long-range shooters in state history — was off the mark and the Links had their victory.

Even Kelley, a former standout at Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska, seemed stunned by the win after the game.

​"I don't know what to say," she said. "To win against a team that wins that much is really something."

Franklin and Robinson each had 11 for Lincoln High while Wiley had 10. Brill, who scored 16 in the second half, also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.