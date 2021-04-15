Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand lands on all-time charts for second time in two weeks

Some sterling marks Thursday in three Class A-hosted track meets came from a rare calm day this spring.

Making the all-time charts for the second time in as many weeks was Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand. The Links junior ran the 200 at the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational in 24.52. That ties for third on the electronic-timing list.

Last week at Grand Island, her 11.67 in the 100 was the fastest electronic time in state history. Her time Thursday, with less wind, was 11.79 but good for her second record of the meet.

In Omaha Central’s Jo Dustako Invitational, North Platte senior Kymani Sterling, who leads the state in the boys 200 and 400 meters, won those events and the 100 in the meet at Burke Stadium. The Colorado-Colorado Springs signee, who was runner-up in the 400 at the last state meet in 2019, lowered his season time in that event to 50.32.

On the girls side in the Central meet, Princeton signee Lauren Harris of Omaha Marian improved her season best in the 400 to 57.68. She is the two-time defending state champion. She also won the 200.