Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand lands on all-time charts for second time in two weeks

Some sterling marks Thursday in three Class A-hosted track meets came from a rare calm day this spring.
Making the all-time charts for the second time in as many weeks was Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand. The Links junior ran the 200 at the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational in 24.52. That ties for third on the electronic-timing list.
Last week at Grand Island, her 11.67 in the 100 was the fastest electronic time in state history. Her time Thursday, with less wind, was 11.79 but good for her second record of the meet.
In Omaha Central’s Jo Dustako Invitational, North Platte senior Kymani Sterling, who leads the state in the boys 200 and 400 meters, won those events and the 100 in the meet at Burke Stadium. The Colorado-Colorado Springs signee, who was runner-up in the 400 at the last state meet in 2019, lowered his season time in that event to 50.32.
On the girls side in the Central meet, Princeton signee Lauren Harris of Omaha Marian improved her season best in the 400 to 57.68. She is the two-time defending state champion. She also won the 200.
Marian freshman Stella Miner, in a good race with Nebraska-bound Hannah Godwin, captured the 1,600 in 5:05.73. Godwin ran 5:11.10. Both remain behind Kaylie Crews of Papio South, who dropped her season-leading time to 5:02.04 Thursday at her school’s meet.
Godwin came back to set the Dusatko meet record in the 3,200 meters at 11:11.49. Kearney swept the team titles with Millard West finishing second in both.
At the Gene Kruger/Kim May Invitational at Elkhorn Stadium, the race of the day was the boys 800. Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South took the state lead by outrunning Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Easley. Hinrichs led by about a second after the first lap, then held off Easley to win in 1:54.29. Easley shaved nearly four minutes off his season best at 1:55.16.
Reid Nelson of boys team champion Elkhorn South cleared 6-9 to improve his state-leading mark and added the long jump title. Anna Vedral of girls team champion Lincoln Pius X cleared 11-6 in the pole vault for the state lead. Her best this season had been 10-3.
At the Papio South meet, the host Titans swept the team titles. Crews set two meet records, the 1,600 and also the 3,200 with a state-leading 10:59.85. The Titans also grabbed the state lead in the girls 3,200 relay.
Results
JO DUSATKO INVITATIONAL
Boys team scoring: Kearney 111, Millard West 104, Omaha Creighton Prep 90, North Platte 89, Omaha Central 55, Lincoln North Star 38, Grand Island 20, Omaha North 20,
Event winners: 100: Kymani Sterling, NP, 10.92. 200: Sterling, 22.34. 400: Sterling, 50.32. 800: Michael Roum, Central, 2:07.05. 1,600: Liam Chot, LNS, 4:24.23. 3,200: Grant Wasserman, LNS, 9:31.34. 110 hurdles: D’Andre N’Dugwa, Kearney, 14.62. 300 hurdles: N’Dugwa, 41.64. 400 relay: MW, 43.44. 1,600 relay: MW, 3:30.44. 3,200 relay: LNS, 8:24.73. Shot: Nick Davis, NP, 50-10.5. Discus: J’Dyn Bullion, Central, 165-4. High jump: Richard Harbois, Kearney, 6-2. Long jump: Kaden Miller, Kearney, 21-0. Triple jump: Ehren Smolik, Kearney, 43-5. Pole vault: Paul Lampert, Prep, 14-0.
Girls team scoring: Kearney 124, Millard West 110, Omaha Central 83, Omaha Marian 79, North Platte 51, Lincoln North Star 32, Omaha North 24, Grand Island 18, Omaha Benson 5.
Event winners: 100: Alahna Davis, Central, 12.68. 200: Lauren Harris, Marian, 25.78. 400: Harris, 57.68. 800: Stella Miner, Marian, 2:21.33. 1,600: Miner, 5:05.73. 3,200: Hannah Godwin, Kearney, 11:11.49 (meet record). 110 hurdles: Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.69. 300 hurdles: Adams, 46.90. 400 relay: North, 51.01. 1,600 relay: Central, 4:19.40. 3,200 relay: MW, 10:04.07. Shot: Ellie Rankin, NP, 39-1.5. Discus: Kamdyn Barrientos, GI, 128-9. High jump: Bianca Martinez, Central, 5-4. Long jump: Adams, 18-1.5. Triple jump: Nya Thichiot, Central, 36-11.5. Pole vault: Hannah Hepner, Kearney, 9-0.
KRUGER/MAY INVITATIONAL
Boys team scoring: Elkhorn South 141, Gretna 131, Lincoln Pius X 88, Boys Town 48, Bellevue West 34, Elkhorn 22, Bellevue East 17, Bennington 12, Wayne 11, Elkhorn North 10, Omaha Northwest 8, Ralston 4.
Event winners: 100: LJ Richardson, BW, 10.92. 200: Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 22.24. 400: Sam Easley, LPX, 51.13. 800: Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 1:54.29. 1,600: Hinrichs, 4:23.66. 3,200: Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:44.23. 110 hurdles: Lebron Pendles, BT, 15.70. 300 hurdles: JP Mattern, LPX, 41.56. 400 relay: BW, 43.95. 1,600 relay: LPX 3:33.68. 3,200 relay: Gretna, 8:21.15. Shot: Jay Ballard, BT, 52-7.75. Discus: Preston Welch, BE, 155-9. High jump: Reid Nelson, ES, 6-9. Long jump: Nelson, 21-8. Triple jump: Nate Hoesing, ES, 44-2.75. Pole vault: Spencer VanDenBroeke, ES, 14-2.
Girls team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 96, Elkhorn North 85, Elkhorn South 80, Bennington 60, Elkhorn High 59, Gretna 46, Omaha Northwest 30, Bellevue West 28, Wayne 21, Bellevue East 15, Ralston 6.
Event winners: 100: Marie Pfannenstiel, ES, 12.66. 200: Tania Johnson, BW, 26.69. 400: Sydney Stodden, EN, 1:00.58. 800: Stodden, 2:27.38. 1,600: Jaci Sievers, ES, 5:20.07. 3,200: Julia Karmazin, EN, 11:57.82. 110 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 15.75. 300 hurdles: Campos, 46.79. 400 relay: Bennington, 51.92. 1,600 relay: ES, 4:11.11. 3,200 relay: EHS, 10:03.44. Shot: Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 37-1.5. Discus: Ashley Dierks, Bennington, 113-4. High jump: Emma Anibal, Bennington, 4-10. Long jump: Isabella Fleming, BE, 16-5. Triple jump: Addie Thomas, EHS, 37-2. Pole vault: Anna Vedral, LPX, 11-6.
TITAN CLASSIC
Boys team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 104, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 92, Lincoln East 80, Omaha Westside 71, Lincoln High 54.5, Harrisburg 52.5, Lincoln Northeast 30, Papillion-La Vista 25, Omaha Burke 14.
Event winners: 100: Davis, PS, 10.94. 200: Davis, 22.38. 400: Boll, SFR, 51.54. 800: Karas, PS, 2:03.49. 1,600: Romary, LNE, 4:22.64. 3,200: Romary, 9:46.20. 110 hurdles: Fleming, SFR, 15.29. 300 hurdles: Wiese, PS, 43.11. 400 relay: SFR, 43.88. 1,600 relay: SFR, 3:29.59. 3,200 relay: LE, 8:26.11. 2. High jump: Borchers, SFR, 6-2. Long jump: Stephenson, LE, 21-2. Triple jump: Ngoyi, LHS, 44-1. Pole vault: Richard Butler, PS, 15-0. Shot: Cappos, LE, 56-1½. Discus: Fredrick, PS, 155-8.
Girls team scoring: Papillion-La Vista South 158, Papillion-La Vista 83, Lincoln East 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Lincoln High 44, Harrisburg, Kansas 40, Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Westside 25, Lincoln Northeast 14.
Event winners: 100: DeFrand, LHS, 11.79 (meet record). 200: DeFrand, 24.52 (meet record). 400: Espino, SFR, 59.75. 800: Rosenthal, PS, 2:24.06. 1,600: Crews, PS, 5:02.04 (meet record). 3,200: Crews, 10:59.85 (meet record). 100 hurdles: Songster, LNE, 15.45. 300 hurdles: Ventling-Brown, LE, 48.82. 400 relay: PS, 50.10. 1,600 relay: PS, 4:14.56. 3,200 relay: PS, 9:52.54. High jump: Sis, PLV, 5-4. Long jump: Thiyang, PS, 17-0. Triple jump: Thiyang, 37-1. Pole vault: Stumpff, LE, 10-0. Shot: Dumont, PLV, 36-1½. Discus: Rees, PLV, 113-3.