Lincoln high school sports will be able to resume practice on Monday

LINCOLN — The ban on high school and other youth sports in Lancaster County ends after Sunday.

Monday will be the first time since the rest of the state began winter sports on Nov. 16 that the county’s 15 high schools can conduct practices and hold games.

New protocols for schools and athletic programs require them to submit an activity plan and report any COVID-19 cases to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The department must approve the plans before activities can take place.

Attendance will be limited to immediate family members of participants — two for any basketball game, two for duals and quads and none for meets of more than four teams in wrestling, two for diving and none for duals or larger meets in swimming.

"Thank you to all those schools and organizations that have worked with us to develop protocols to protect all those involved and their families," Health Department director Pat Lopez said in a statement. "Requiring teams to have plans and to report COVID-19 cases are critical steps for reducing the spread of the virus in our community."

The county’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in red.

