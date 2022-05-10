Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand sets the all-time electronic mark in the 100 meters

Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand lowered her all-time No. 1 electronic time in the girls 100 meters to 11.60 during Tuesday’s District A-3 meet at Buell Stadium.

The Florida State commit, who swept state 100 and 200 golds last year as a junior, was the fourth girl in Nebraska to crack 11.6 — but the first three were timed with stopwatches. They were Mikaela Perry of Omaha Northwest in 1993, Cairia Snoddy of Boys Town in 1998 and Katy Jay of Mitchell a year later.

DeFrand boosted the Links’ 400 relay to a district record 47.94 as the meets were conducted under the best weather conditions statewide of the track season. She won the 200 in 24.11, not quite her state-record 23.84 from the Harold Scott Invitational last month.

Among the other all-time marks Tuesday were those by Jaylen Lloyd, Maria Kimpson and Lademi Davies.

Omaha Central’s Lloyd went from seventh to fifth in the boys long jump with his 24-6 at the A-2 meet at Gretna. The junior is 4½ inches from Gale Sayers’ school record of 24-10½ from the 1961 state meet and 6¼ inches from the state record of 25-¼ by Robert Rands in 2005.

Papillion-La Vista South’s Kimpson became the third to clear 13 feet in the girls pole vault. The senior then took the bar to 13-5 at the A-3 meet, but missed on her three tries.

Omaha Westside’s Davies, a freshman, popped a 19-7½ in the girls long jump on her second attempt in A-1 at Kearney. It’s No. 6 on the all-time list.

In Class B, Grand Island Northwest’s girls 400 relay of Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch and Samantha Roby broke the class state record with a 48.59. The Vikings topped the 48.75 by Blair at last year’s state meet.

District team champions in Class A were Fremont’s girls and Kearney’s boys in A-1, Lincoln East boys and girls in A-2, Lincoln Southwest’s girls and Lincoln Pius X’s boys in A-3 and Millard North’s girls and Omaha Creighton Prep’s boys in A-4 at Lincoln High.

