Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand sets two state records at state track and field meet

In a day that featured a never-ending slew of state records, Dajaz DeFrand was at the center of it all.

The Lincoln High senior put quite the bow on her high school track career Thursday afternoon with a performance that brought the Burke Stadium crowd to its feet.

“It means so much to me,” DeFrand said. “I was doubted a lot and to be able to come out here and show everyone that I can work hard and do what I need to do, it means a lot.”

DeFrand set the state records in the 100-meter dash (11.64) and the 200 (23.74). She was also part of the Links’ 400 relay that reached No. 4 all-time at 47.53.

“I was just telling myself to finish strong and don’t give up,” the future Florida State sprinter said. “I’ve put in a lot of work and I’m really happy with how I did.”

While DeFrand and Westside sophomore Stella Miner — who set a state meet record in the 800 (2:10.16) — had two of the day’s high-quality individual performances, Lincoln Southwest’s team title was one of quantity.

The Silver Hawks won Class A for the fifth time in the past eight meets, and without an individual winner. They outscored defending champion Fremont 89.66-68.5, with Omaha Westside in third at 67.

Like Southwest, Fremont’s boys regained the Class A title after a year’s absence. The Tigers tallied 84 points, 15 ahead of runner-up Omaha Central. Fremont’s Tyson Baker won the 400 and was on two winning relays.

Once again, Central’s Jaylen Lloyd was in the spotlight. The junior won a highly anticipated race, just barely, over Lincoln East junior Malachi Coleman in the 100. Lloyd finished in 10.54, a hair ahead of Coleman’s 10.58. But in the 200, Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep beat Lloyd and Coleman, denying Lloyd his fourth title of the meet.

“I felt great today,” said Lloyd, who also won the long jump Thursday. “My goal was to win all of the events. Sadly I fell short. But it’s still a great day. Winning that 100 was huge for me.”

Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South completed his 800-1,600-3,200 sweep. Bellevue West’s Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins and LJ Richardson ran the second-fastest 400 relay in state and meet history, 41.69.

A all-time chart-making mark came from Millard South’s Lilee Kaasch in the triple jump. She is No. 9 at 39-7.

“It was very nerve-wracking going in and knowing I was the state champ last year, so I felt like it was almost my job to do it again,” Kaasch said.

The senior said it was the best performance of the year and potentially her entire career. She set a personal record by almost a foot on that jump.

“Going into it I was super nervous because I was in second and as soon as I popped off from my third one, I knew it was a good jump,” she said. “It takes a lot of hard work and it’s a great experience.”

Papillon-La Vista South junior Caiden Fredrick also set a personal record by almost 10 feet. Fredrick finished with a 185-6 in the boys discus.

“During prelims, my first throw hit the net, so it was a no-throw, and my second one I got a 150 barely inbounds,” said Fredrick, who was making his second appearance at state. “So I was really nervous going into my third throw, but the other throwers were encouraging me and calming me down. I went out there and threw the (185-6) and it felt great.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.