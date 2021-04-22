Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand sprints onto all-time charts for second time this season

Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand sprinted her way onto the all-time charts in girls track for the second time this season.

In the 200 meters at Thursday’s Harold Scott Invitational, her 24.36 is No. 3 on the electronic timing chart for that event and No. 4 when hand-held times are included.

DeFrand two weeks ago ran the fastest electronic-timed 100 meters, 11.67, at the Grand Island Invitational.

Anna Vedral of Lincoln Pius X joined DeFrand in setting a record at the Lincoln High meet. The sister of Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral cleared 11 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault for the state lead this season. She also won the high hurdles and was second to teammate Kate Campos in the lows.

Fremont relied on its distance corps to be the girls team champion. Lucy Dillon won the 800 and Maris Dahl the 3,200 after they were the final two runners on the meet-record 3,200 relay that took the state lead in a sizzling 9:32.21.

Reid Nelson won three events — the 200, high jump and long jump — as Elkhorn South won its first Harold Scott title. The Storm’s Gabe Hinrichs in the 1,600 set the only boys meet record.