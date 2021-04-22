Lincoln High's Dajaz DeFrand sprints onto all-time charts for second time this season

Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand sprinted her way onto the all-time charts in girls track for the second time this season.
In the 200 meters at Thursday’s Harold Scott Invitational, her 24.36 is No. 3 on the electronic timing chart for that event and No. 4 when hand-held times are included.
DeFrand two weeks ago ran the fastest electronic-timed 100 meters, 11.67, at the Grand Island Invitational.
Anna Vedral of Lincoln Pius X joined DeFrand in setting a record at the Lincoln High meet. The sister of Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral cleared 11 feet, 9 inches in the pole vault for the state lead this season. She also won the high hurdles and was second to teammate Kate Campos in the lows.
Fremont relied on its distance corps to be the girls team champion. Lucy Dillon won the 800 and Maris Dahl the 3,200 after they were the final two runners on the meet-record 3,200 relay that took the state lead in a sizzling 9:32.21.
Reid Nelson won three events — the 200, high jump and long jump — as Elkhorn South won its first Harold Scott title. The Storm’s Gabe Hinrichs in the 1,600 set the only boys meet record.
At Papillion-La Vista’s Dennis Smith Invitational, Kate Dilsaver and Jaida Rowe each won two individual events as Lincoln Southwest rolled to the girls title.
Gretna’s boys won nine events, including the three relays, for an easy team win over Southwest and Omaha Central. Abe Hoskins of Central had the only Class A-best mark from the meet, running the 300 hurdles in 40.60 seconds.
At the 95th annual Norfolk Invitational, Millard West swept the team titles. The Wildcats’ Lindsay Adams led the girls by winning both hurdles races and leaping 18-5¼ in the long jump. Isabelle Harnett captured the 1,600 and 3,200. Nick Brokaw in the 400 and Kaden Williams in the triple jump were individual winners for the West boys.
Daniel Romary of Lincoln Northeast won all three boys distance runs.
Results
HAROLD SCOTT INVITATIONAL
Boys team scoring: Elkhorn South 129, Fremont 101, Lincoln Southeast 90, Lincoln East 74.50, Lincoln Pius X 53, Bellevue West 53, Lincoln North Star 52.50, Millard South 40, Lincoln High 28, Omaha Westside 20, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 16, Omaha Northwest 5, Omaha Bryan 1.
Event winners: 100: L.J. Richardson, BW, 10.89. 200: Reid Nelson, ES, 22.15. 400: Sam Easley, LPX, 51.38. 800: Tyson Baker, Fre., 1:56.65. 1,600: Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 4:17.04 (meet record). 3,200: Hinrichs, 9:24.66. 110 hurdles: Javon Luety, LHS, 15.47. 300 hurdles: Ashton Sagehorn, Fre., 41.51. 400 relay: LSE 43.51. 1,600 relay: Fremont 3:28.97. 3,200 relay: Fremont 8:11.76. High jump: Nelson, 6-7. Long jump: Nelson, 22-½. Triple jump: Zendrick O’Neal, LSE, 45-3¼. Pole vault: Brady Koolen, LSE, 15-5. Shot put: Micah Riley, BW, 54-0. Discus: Josh Fee, Elkhorn South, 145-7.
Girls team scoring: Fremont 107.5, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 89, Lincoln Pius X 77, Elkhorn South 70, Omaha Westside 56, Millard South 51, Lincoln East 51, Lincoln High 44, Millard North 42, Lincoln North Star 31.5, Lincoln Southeast 24, Bellevue West 11, Omaha Northwest 9.
Event winners: 100: Neryah Hekl, LHS, 12.32. 200: Dajaz DeFrand, LHS, 24.36 (meet record). 400: Lademi Davies, WS, 1:00.11. 800: Lucy Dillon, Fre., 2:27.73. 1,600: Alea Hardie, SFO, 5:00.29 (meet record). 3,200: Maris Dahl, Fre., 11:31.09. 100 hurdles: Anna Vedral, LPX, 15.69. 300 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 46.37. 400 relay: Lincoln High 49.03. 1,600 relay: Elkhorn South 4:09.18. 3,200 relay: Fremont (Nau, Bracker, Dillon, Dahl) 9:32.21 (meet record). High jump: Jasmine Moats, ES, 5-3. Long jump: Davies, 18-5½. Triple jump: Amari Laing, MS, 36-6½. Pole vault: Vedral, 11-9 (meet record). Shot put: Lexie Brady, SFO, 42-11. Discus: Brady, 128-5.
DENNIS SMITH INVITATIONAL
Boys team scoring: Gretna 156.5, Lincoln Southwest 83, Omaha Central 82, Omaha North 55, Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Papillion-LV 43.5, Papio South 39, Bellevue East 16.
Event winners: 100: Maliq Duff, North, 11.02. 200: Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna, 22.60. 400: Peyton Taylor, Gretna, 52.78. 800: Cade Neubauer, Prep, 2:02.65. 1,600: Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 4:23.34. 3,200: Evan Liewer, Gretna, 10:11.15. 110 hurdles: Colby Scholl, Gretna, 15.48. 300 hurdles: Abe Hoskins, Central, 40.60. 400 relay: Gretna 43.34. 1,600 relay: Gretna 3:28.08. 3,200 relay: Gretna 8:29.56. Shot: Alex Herman, PLV, 54-4½. Discus: J’Dyn Bullion, Central, 148-7. High jump: Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 6-4. Long jump: Jamarion Dortch, Central, 21-3. Triple jump: Ben Hunzeker, LSW, 42-4. Pole vault: Richard Butler, PLVS, 15-6.
Girls team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 194, Gretna 64, Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LV 62, Papio South 51, Omaha Marian 37, Bellevue East 31, Omaha North 25.
Event winners: 100: Kate Dilsaver, LSW, 12.23. 200: Dilsaver, 25.55. 400: Lauren Harris, Marian, 58.75. 800: Anna Festersen, Central, 2:26.89. 1,600: Kerra Smid, LSW, 5:33.19. 3,200: Abby Coen, LSW, 12:01.70. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, LSW, 15.20. 300 hurdles: Rowe, 47.69. 400 relay: LSW 49.87. 1,600 relay: LSW 4:11.89. 3,200 relay: Marian 10:12.44. Shot: Brooke Dumont, PLV, 36-3. Discus: Hailey Schroer, LSW, 101-9. High jump: Morgan Glaser, PLV, 5-2. Long jump: Nebtom N’Da, Bell. East, 18-2½. Triple jump: Nyadhol Thichot, Central, 35-4½. Pole vault: Taylor Evans, Gretna, 10-0.
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
Boys team scoring: Millard West 136, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 90, Norfolk 75, Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 43, Columbus 41, Millard North 39, Lincoln Northeast 34.
Event winners: 100: Devon Jackson, Burke, 11.09. 200: Jackson, 22.30. 400: Nick Brokaw, MW, 50.43. 800: Daniel Romary, LNE, 1:58.27. 1,600: Romary, 4:27.06. 3,200: Romary, 9:43.92. 110 hurdles: Tyler Sellin, NF, 15.21. 300 hurdles: Paxon Fleming, SFR, 40.42. 400 relay: MW, 43.54. 1,600 relay: SFR, 3:26.68. 3,200 relay: MN 8:26.56. Shot: Jaiden Chrisman, GI, 47-9½. Discus: Joe Batt, SFR, 156-8. High jump: Koor Kuol, SFR, 6-4. Long jump: Shon King, NF, 22-1½. Triple jump: Kaden Williams, MW, 44-8¼. Pole vault: Weston Godfrey, NF, 12-0.
Girls team scoring: Millard West 149, Norfolk 110, Omaha Burke 80, Columbus 67, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Grand Island 49, Lincoln Norteast 16, Omaha Benson 7.
Event winners: 100: Zakeirah Johnson, Burke, 12.87. 200: Soraya Espino, SFR, 25.78. 400: Trinity Tuls, Columbus, 1:00.24. 800: Molly Bies, MW, 2:24.39. 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:28.77. 3,200: Hartnett, 11:40.68. 100 hurdles: Lindsay Adams, MW, 15.31. 300 hurdles: Adams, 47.12. 400 relay: MW 49.46. 1,600 relay: Columbus 4:17.38. 3,200 relay: NF 10:22.67. Shot: Makenna Skiff, NF, 39-1¾. Discus: Kamryn Barrientos, GI, 128-0. High jump: Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-0. Long jump: Adams, 18-5¼. Triple jump: Cassidy Hinken, GI, 35-6½. Pole vault: Nealy Brummond, NF, 10-6.