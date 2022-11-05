 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Lutheran caps unbeaten 40-0 season with C-2 championship sweep

Sights and sounds from Class B state volleyball on Wednesday

Maybe when it gave up the first five points in the first set, maybe when it was 22-22 in the second set could Lincoln Lutheran have been looking at dropping only its sixth set.

All season.

It didn't happen.

The Warriors (40-0) completed one of the most dominant seasons in the state’s three smallest classes by sweeping Fremont Bergan for the Class C-2 title. It followed last year’s title in C-1 and is the third in four years.

Bergan (33-5) was in its fifth consecutive state final, the first four coming in D-1. The Knights were seeking their first title since 2018.

Only two other schools have been state runners-up four or more consecutive years, Aurora (1997-2000) and Grand Island Northwest (2007-11). Each ended the streak with a Class B state title.

Lutheran libero Keri Leimbach ended each of the first two sets with pushes to the back corner of the Knights’ defense.

Lutheran won 25-15, 25-22, 25-15.​

