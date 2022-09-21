Lincoln Lutheran libero Keri Leimbach is making a name for herself

LINCOLN — At 5-foot-2, Keri Leimbach is usually the smallest player on the volleyball court.

But when it comes to talent, she stands tall.

Leimbach, a sophomore libero for Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran, already has made a name for herself on the national front. She is recognized as one of the top defensive players in Nebraska and is a member of the USA Volleyball National Development program.

Not bad for a player in her second season of varsity competition, though Leimbach has been playing much longer than that.

“My mom started coaching me when I was in kindergarten,” she said. “I’ve always had a love for this sport.”

Warriors coach Sue Ziegler agrees.

“Her focus is always on volleyball,” she said. “It’s her passion.”

That passion has helped Lincoln Lutheran roll to an 18-0 mark this season. The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in Class C-2 and have risen to No. 7 in the all-class Top 10.

Leimbach exploded on the scene last year as a freshman, when she led the team in digs (460) and aces (67). The Warriors went 38-2 and won their third Class C-1 state title.

There were questions entering this season as Lincoln Lutheran graduated seven players from that championship squad and moved to the unfamiliar territory of Class C-2. But the return of Leimbach and top hitter Abby Wachal helped ease the anxiety.

“We really weren’t sure what to expect,” Ziegler said. “We lost a lot of players who all were key contributors.”

Though it’s unusual for a sophomore to earn such an accolade, Leimbach joined three seniors as this year’s captains.

“I really took that seriously,” she said. “I thought it was quite an honor.”

Ziegler’s squad was tested immediately in the opening week with matches against a pair of perennial powers, Class A Gretna and Class B Waverly. Lincoln Lutheran prevailed in both and have gone on to win 16 more in a row.

The Warriors have dropped just three sets all season and recently handed Ziegler her 500th career victory.

“For us to start the season the way we did was a big confidence booster,” the coach said. “It gave us the feeling that we could play with anybody.”

The most recent test came Tuesday night in a home triangular that included Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan. The Warriors swept the best-of-three match with the help of Leimbach, who made several key plays.

One of her best came in the tough opening set, eventually won by Lincoln Lutheran 25-22. During a lengthy point, she saw an opening deep in the Knights’ defense and lofted a shot that landed just inside the baseline.

“It’s always pretty fun to get a kill,” she said. “I’d like to play the front row but when you’re 5-2, that’s not going to happen.”

Ziegler said that point didn’t come as a surprise.

“Keri has volleyball smarts,” she said. “She’s not the tallest player but she has the ability to see the other’s team half of the court.”

Leimbach also had an assist on the final point of the set, one of 13 kills for Wachal.

“We grade our passing on a 3.0 scale and Keri was 2.9 in that match,” Ziegler said. “We know that most teams try to avoid her because she’s so versatile out there.”

Not surprisingly, Leimbach already has drawn the attention of several Division I schools. Ziegler said Michigan State, which plays at Nebraska on Friday, was sending someone to watch the Warriors’ match Thursday night at Crete.

The coach added that the talented Leimbach, whose sister Hope is an NAIA All-American setter at Midland, has the right attitude.

“Keri probably knows she’s on a different level than most of the other defensive specialists we face,” Ziegler said. “But she’s got a level head and is a great teammate, and that’s awesome to see.”

Leimbach said she hopes to keep the Warriors on the winning track from her spot in the back row.

“My teammates know that I have their back,” she said. “It’s always going to be that way.”