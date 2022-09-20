Lincoln Lutheran remains undefeated with win over Fremont Bergan

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.
LINCOLN — Lincoln Lutheran remained unbeaten Tuesday night with a two-set volleyball victory over Fremont Bergan.
The match was the first of a triangular that also included Wahoo Neumann.
The host Warriors, ranked No. 1 in Class C-2, moved to 17-0 with a 25-22, 25-14 victory over the C-2 No. 2 Knights.
Abby Wachal had 13 kills to pace Lincoln Lutheran, which also is ranked No. 7 in the all-class Top 10.
Photos: Fremont Bergan volleyball takes on Lincoln Lutheran
