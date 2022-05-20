Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal has set herself up to potentially win four gold medals

Had it not been for a gust of wind Friday afternoon, Adrianna Rodencal would’ve set a Class C meet record.

The Lincoln Lutheran senior still had the top qualifying time in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.25, topping the previous best of 14.65. But thanks to Mother Nature, the wind-aided mark negates a record.

Regardless, Rodencal put together a strong start to the final state meet of her high school career.

“I wanted to just get out there and run, and I felt really good today,” Rodencal said. “Kind of mad about the 100 hurdles and that wind, but that’s Nebraska though. I’m proud of how I did today.”

After winning four Class C gold medals last year, Rodencal returned to Burke Stadium motivated to do the same. She led the way in all four prelims she ran, qualifying for the finals and giving herself a chance to add four more golds Saturday.

The senior entered this weekend as Class C’s season leader in the 100 (12.28), 100 hurdles (14.24) and 300 hurdles (45.14). Friday afternoon, she ran those in 12.32, 14.25 and 45.96. She also won the 200 in 25.24.

As one of the top track athletes in the state, the self-described Swiss Army knife has been one of the busiest, as well.

“I love (the workload),” she said. “During that rest between the 100 and the 300, I just wanted to run again. I’m always a busy-body and just looking to get out there however I can.”

She especially wants to run on this stage. And with this weekend being her final state meet appearance, the Concordia University commit wants to make the most of it.

“It always means a lot,” Rodencal said. “With all of us coming from Class C and D, this is probably 100 times more people than what we’re used to. So it’s a way for us to make memories we can have for the rest of our lives, get our names out there and get the recognition that a lot of us deserve.”

Heading into Saturday, she’ll get that recognition one last time.

Her obvious goal was to defend her medals. Rodencal said she would also like to set another school record, but there’s something else she would like to accomplish.

“Tomorrow with the weather, whatever happens, happens,” she said. “I’m hoping to get the golds, but I want to make my teammates better and hopefully we’ll get a state championship before we leave. That’s the big goal.”

