Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal wins four gold medals at Nebraska state track and field

Rodencal recently added the 100 to her program, and that helped her prepare for the intensity of the state meet schedule.

But her favorite race was the 400 relay because she was competing with her teammates.

“It was beautiful,” Rodencal said. “We got that team together about two meets ago, and we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to go through with this, we’re going to do this.’

“We PR’d by a second-and-a-half, even in the rain. But with everyone cheering us on, that one almost brought me to tears, but I couldn’t because I had to go run hurdles now.”

Like Rodencal, Bradley also had a close shave in one of his races. Norfolk Catholic senior Jackson Clausen was gaining ground on Bradley in the last 10 meters of the 200, trying to avenge his loss in the 100.

“Right there at the end, I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I could hear his footsteps," Bradley said. "I knew I had to push as hard as I could to take it.”

Bradley hung on and won in 22.10, 0.01 seconds ahead of Clausen. Bradley also edged Clausen in the 100 winning in 10.73 to Clausen’s 10.78.