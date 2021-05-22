Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal wins four gold medals at Nebraska state track and field

A pair of athletes who don’t run farther than 400 meters combined to win seven gold medals Saturday.
Southern junior Connor Bradley swept the 100, 200 and 400 in the boys competition while Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal became the first Class C girl since Arlington's Riley Rice in 2017 to win four golds.
Rodencal earned three of those medals in just over 30 minutes. The first came when she anchored the Warriors’ 400 relay to a 0.03-second victory over Chase County.
There wasn’t much time for celebrating as the junior made her way to the south chute for the 100 hurdles final. A better start than she had in Friday’s prelims helped Rodencal get to the line first in 15.03.
With less time than she had between the first two races, Rodencal trotted back to the south chute for the 100 final. After coming into the race with the fifth-fastest qualifying time, she won in 12.36.
Then she had a chance to catch her breath. Nearly an hour later, she ran a personal-best 45.73 to win the 300 hurdles.
Rodencal said she had no expectations of leaving Omaha with four victories.
“The 100 after the prelims yesterday, I was a little bit nervous about that one with all of the 12.4s," she said. "Everyone ran amazing today in finals as well. It was so fun just being able to run today.”
Rodencal recently added the 100 to her program, and that helped her prepare for the intensity of the state meet schedule.
But her favorite race was the 400 relay because she was competing with her teammates.
“It was beautiful,” Rodencal said. “We got that team together about two meets ago, and we’re like, ‘OK, we’re going to go through with this, we’re going to do this.’
“We PR’d by a second-and-a-half, even in the rain. But with everyone cheering us on, that one almost brought me to tears, but I couldn’t because I had to go run hurdles now.”
Like Rodencal, Bradley also had a close shave in one of his races. Norfolk Catholic senior Jackson Clausen was gaining ground on Bradley in the last 10 meters of the 200, trying to avenge his loss in the 100.
“Right there at the end, I saw him out of the corner of my eye, I could hear his footsteps," Bradley said. "I knew I had to push as hard as I could to take it.”
Bradley hung on and won in 22.10, 0.01 seconds ahead of Clausen. Bradley also edged Clausen in the 100 winning in 10.73 to Clausen’s 10.78.
He thought his best race of the day, though, was his victory in the 400. His 49.67 was a PR, and 0.20 seconds better than Freeman's Holden Ruse, who is planning to attend Nebraska as a track walk-on.
Bradley didn’t lose a race this season.
“Undefeated season, it feels pretty good," Bradley said. "Where I’ve come from since my freshman year when I came here and was second-to-last in my heat. So winning all three my junior year (feels good).”