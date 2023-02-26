Lincoln North Star will be the new kid on the block when the girls state basketball tournament begins Wednesday in Lincoln.

The Navigators earned their first trip to state after a strong run through the A-5 district. North Star defeated Fremont 51-29 in a semifinal and then slipped past Lincoln Pius X 36-35 in overtime in the final at Pius.

The loss will prevent the Thunderbolts from heading to state for the seventh consecutive time and the 26th overall.

Freshman Ani Leu sank a 3-pointer with four seconds left in the extra period to rally the Navigators to victory. She finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Coach Tommy Johnson has a young team, starting three freshmen and a sophomore.

“I think our team really has shown character,” Johnson said. “The commitment has been there, and a lot of girls have come through.”

The turnaround has been stunning for 17-7 North Star, which went 5-19 last season. The Navigators saw that 2021-22 season come to an end in the district final, losing to eventual Class A state champion Fremont by 40 points.

Johnson’s squad started this year 3-5 but then went 14-2 the rest of the way. Its most recent loss was a 37-29 setback against Pius on Feb. 3.

“It’s hard to put into words what making state means to us,” he said. “It’s great to see the girls’ dedication pay off.”

North Star will play a first-round game Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Class A No. 2 Millard North. The 22-2 Mustangs head to state following a one-year absence.

Millard North defeated the Navigators 57-40 early in the season.

“We’re not going in with any expectations,” Johnson said. “We feel as though we have nothing to lose.”

The only other state tourney newcomer will be Class D-2 Wilcox-Hildreth, which hasn’t reached the event since its consolidation. Wilcox has been to state once (1990) while Hildreth reached the tourney six times, winning a state title in 1998.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, D-2 Falls City Sacred Heart qualified for the 27th time. That ties Lincoln Southeast for the most state tourney appearances.

The Irish also will be one of four defending champions returning this year. The others are Class B Elkhorn North, C-1 North Bend and D-1 Hastings St. Cecilia.

St. Cecilia won’t defend its Class C-2 crown after moving to D-1 this year.

New champions will be crowned in Class A and Class D-1. Fremont lost in districts to North Star and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, competing in Class C-2 this season, lost to Pender in a district final.

The team that’s been away from state the longest is Class C-2 Leyton, which returns for the first time in 40 years.

North Bend will be going after its fourth consecutive title in C-1 while Class B Elkhorn North will be seeking its third straight championship in its third season of varsity play.

Crofton will be chasing its 10th state title in C-2 while Wynot will be going after No. 9 in D-2. South Sioux City, which lost in a Class B district final, holds the state record with 12 championships.

The four-day tourney begins Wednesday at two Lincoln sites — Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center. The six state championships will be contested Saturday at PBA.