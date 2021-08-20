Lincoln North Star opens football season with win over Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Huskers haven’t been the only team in Lincoln facing a must-win opening game.
Lincoln North Star’s Navigators got theirs Friday night, shutting out Class B Hastings for the final three quarters for a 23-14 win Friday night at Hastings College.
North Star coach Tony Kobza pondered the must-win question for a moment, and nodded yes.
“I would say every game is a must win, but we have to start off strong to keep the belief within this program," Kobza said. “We have belief. I think it needs to filter to everybody else around us, and we found something tonight that showed that these are games we can stay in, we can win.
“This is a tone setter.”
Last year North Star lost to Hastings 35-8. The past few years, Kobza said, falling two touchdowns behind often led to head-dropping and comebacks were few. What changed that script against the Tigers was an 86-yard pick-six in the second quarter by Caden Steiger.
“They showed a lot of grit. Caden Steiger making a senior play, a captain play, that was huge," Kobza said. “That turned the whole momentum, and we found a couple dogs in the second half.”
He was referencing running backs Daniel Johnson, a sophomore, and Barrett Goff, a junior. Each scored in the second half, sandwiching the go-ahead 36-yard field goal in the third quarter by sophomore Nick Rorabaugh. Johnson ran for 116 yards, Goff 77 with 66 coming on his touchdown.
Meanwhile, the Gators were chomping down on a raw Hastings offense. The Tigers’ only offensive touchdown was a 20-yard pass from sophomore Johnny Whyrick, a transfer from Greeley West in Colorado, to Beau Dreher late in the first quarter.
A senior, Dreher had a 53-yard pick six a minute later and recovered a fumble early in the second quarter. But the Gators did better covering the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior the rest of the game.
Whyrick completed his first seven passes of his varsity career for 112 yards, but finished 11 of 19 for 143.
“In the second half we'd move it, and we'd have something that would happen and put us being the sticks a little bit and we just weren't quite able to overcome that," Tigers coach Charlie Shoemaker said. “We start four sophomores but we play quite a few. They’re good, they're going to be good, and tonight was a great lesson for a lot of them.”
A crowd of 2,000 watched one of the four games played statewide the week before the season begins in earnest. The games were necessitated by those eight teams having open weeks in the schedules originally released in 2020 by the NSAA.
North Star, which is coming off a three-win season, has as its next three opponents the teams it beat in 2020 — Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast and Columbus.
“We're excited about the opportunities we have," Kobza said. “We have some things to improve. It’s always nice, because they will stay motivated for an in-district opponent, right down the street. A lot of these kids are friends with each other, playing Lincoln High, and that's one of those games that we're not going to have to worry about their motivation level on Monday.”
Lincoln North Star (1-0)....0 6 8 9—23
At Hastings (0-1)............14 0 0 0—14
H: Beau Dreher 20 pass from Johnny Whyrick (Chance Vertin kick)
H: Dreher 53 interception return (Vertin kick)
LNS: Caden Steiger 86 interception return (PAT failed)
LNS: Barrett Goff 66 run (Daniel Johnson run)
LNS: FG Nick Rorabaugh 45
LNS: Johnson 4 run (kick failed)
A: 2,000 (est.)