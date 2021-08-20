Lincoln North Star opens football season with win over Hastings

Meanwhile, the Gators were chomping down on a raw Hastings offense. The Tigers’ only offensive touchdown was a 20-yard pass from sophomore Johnny Whyrick, a transfer from Greeley West in Colorado, to Beau Dreher late in the first quarter.

A senior, Dreher had a 53-yard pick six a minute later and recovered a fumble early in the second quarter. But the Gators did better covering the 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior the rest of the game.

Whyrick completed his first seven passes of his varsity career for 112 yards, but finished 11 of 19 for 143.

“In the second half we'd move it, and we'd have something that would happen and put us being the sticks a little bit and we just weren't quite able to overcome that," Tigers coach Charlie Shoemaker said. “We start four sophomores but we play quite a few. They’re good, they're going to be good, and tonight was a great lesson for a lot of them.”

A crowd of 2,000 watched one of the four games played statewide the week before the season begins in earnest. The games were necessitated by those eight teams having open weeks in the schedules originally released in 2020 by the NSAA.

North Star, which is coming off a three-win season, has as its next three opponents the teams it beat in 2020 — Lincoln High, Lincoln Northeast and Columbus.