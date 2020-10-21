Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot's 'long journey' nears end at state cross country meet

“He was very unpolished with a capital P,” Musiel said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he didn’t enjoy it, he didn’t like it. He kind of did it to do it because his brother came and maybe I suggested that he come run with us.

“I knew from watching a few of those middle school meets that he was a special kid.”

After placing 23rd at state as a freshman, finishing second among the seven ninth-graders in the race, Chot still wasn’t sold on running.

“Freshman year I was dragging. I was hoping it would be over soon and that basketball season started,” he said. “It was the summer of my sophomore year when I started to realize I actually liked it.”

Chot won Class A in 2018 and was runner-up for the all-class gold. Last year, he was named the state’s Gatorade runner of the year after winning the gold. He’s undefeated this year and has won 19 of 22 races since the start of his sophomore year. He set three course records in this pandemic year.

The pandemic has motivated Chot, said Musiel. Not having a spring track season kept him from washing out “a little sour taste” from disappointments at the 2019 state track meet.