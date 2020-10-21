Lincoln North Star senior Liem Chot's 'long journey' nears end at state cross country meet

LINCOLN — Liem Chot’s cross-world journey has reached its final 5,000-meter chapter in cross country.
Friday at Kearney Country Club, the Lincoln North Star senior from South Sudan runs for his third Class A boys championship and a repeat all-class gold medal. Chot would be the sixth three-time winner in any class since the meet began 60 years ago and only the third in Class A.
“He’s got a big bull’s-eye on his back and he embraces that,” North Star coach Matt Musiel said. “Everyone wants to knock him off.”
Chot’s life has steeled him for much worse.
He was born in a refugee camp in Ethiopia, the youngest of four children — Nyanthiay and her three brothers, Koat, Goanar and Liem. His parents died before he was 3. The Chots lived with relatives in South Sudan and Uganda before Nyanthiay (whom had never met Liam), adopted her brothers and brought them to Lincoln in December 2013.
“It’s been a long journey,” he said.
As a middle schooler, basketball was his sport. But he was a tagalong brother, coming to meets or practices that Goanar had at North Star in track and cross country. Occasionally he’d run with the Navigators on weekends. He won eighth-grade meets.
He still had to be sold on running.
“He was very unpolished with a capital P,” Musiel said. “He’ll be the first to tell you he didn’t enjoy it, he didn’t like it. He kind of did it to do it because his brother came and maybe I suggested that he come run with us.
“I knew from watching a few of those middle school meets that he was a special kid.”
After placing 23rd at state as a freshman, finishing second among the seven ninth-graders in the race, Chot still wasn’t sold on running.
“Freshman year I was dragging. I was hoping it would be over soon and that basketball season started,” he said. “It was the summer of my sophomore year when I started to realize I actually liked it.”
Chot won Class A in 2018 and was runner-up for the all-class gold. Last year, he was named the state’s Gatorade runner of the year after winning the gold. He’s undefeated this year and has won 19 of 22 races since the start of his sophomore year. He set three course records in this pandemic year.
The pandemic has motivated Chot, said Musiel. Not having a spring track season kept him from washing out “a little sour taste” from disappointments at the 2019 state track meet.
“He had a lot of things he wanted to accomplish,” the coach said. “Well, none of us got to do that. And he switched gears and mentally got ready for the summer, praying that we would have a fall season in cross country.”
Musiel’s seen a “big breakthrough” in the summer and fall in Chot transforming his mindset from being the chaser to the frontrunner.
“He’s had to lead races,” Musiel said. “He’s embraced the target on his back, he knows that’s the way it’s going to be and he’s accepted that. His focus in training has gotten even sharper and he’s mentally stronger, spiritually stronger.”
Ask Chot what his greatest accomplishment has been, and the answer is the Gators finishing third last year as a team. After winning districts last week, they are second in the Class A coaches’ poll.
Also on the state meet roster are seniors Zak Muir and Ethan Zaborowski and juniors Matthew Dunaski, Matthew Montes, Jimmy Nguyen and Grant Wasserman.
“I think this is the main reason why I love this game so much. I love the success of this team more than my own successes because the collective work that we put in in the summer was hard,” he said. “The morning runs and long runs in the heat, the whole work that we put in as a team, I don't think there's any other state that can compete with it.”
Chot is still undecided on a college but said he would prefer to go south for warmer weather. He intends to major in physical therapy.
“He’s going to have an incredible career in college, and somebody is going to get a good one because we’ve kept him healthy and he’s taking care of himself,” Musiel said.
Although there’s still a track season ahead, Friday is sure to be emotional around the finish line for Chot with his coach.
“In my life I look around and there's been a few guys that I could say God put in my life as father figures because growing up without a father, it's rough,” he said, “and I feel like God I was replacing it with some people and (Musiel) was one of those guys that I could put up there.
“He has influenced my life, not just as a coach or as a tutor. So he means a lot to me.”
