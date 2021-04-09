Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary has early lead in all three boys distance events

Daniel Romary now has the state’s early season lead in all three boys distance events.
The Lincoln Northeast junior picked up the event he was missing, the 1,600 meters, at Friday’s Millard South Invitational. He won in 4:20.59.
Romary ran a 1:55.65 in the 800 at his first meet of the season, the Elkhorn South Invitational, and at last week’s Omaha Westside Invitational took the 3,200 lead at 9:23.62.
Fremont won the 1,600 relay to tie Lincoln Pius X for the boys team title with 83 points. The Thunderbolts were second in the relay.
Papillion-La Vista senior Alex Herman in the throws, with Class A bests of 58-3 in the shot and 167-2 in the discus, and Lincoln Pius X freshman Reece Grosserode in the long and triple jumps were the boys meet’s only double individual winners.
Pius X was the girls champion. Anna Vedral won the 100 hurdles and pole vault and Kate Campos the 100 dash and 300 hurdles.
Boys team scoring: Fremont 83, Lincoln Pius X 83, Lincoln SE 69, Papillion-LV South 69, Lincoln North Star 51, Millard South 45, Omaha Westside 31, Bellevue West 27, Papillion-LV 24, Lincoln NE 20, Millard North 19, Omaha Burke 6.
Event winners: 100: LJ Richardson, BW, 11.10. 200: Luke Davis, PS, 22.69. 400: Sam Easley, LPX, 51.54. 800: Tyson Baker, Fre., 1:59.02. 1,600: Daniel Romary, LNE, 4:20.59. 3,200: Liem Chot, LNS, 9:34.04. 110 hurdles: Braden Wiese, PS, 15.74. 300 hurdles: JP Mattern, LPX, 42.06. 400 relay: MS 44.13. 1,600 relay: Fremont 3:32.56. 3,200 relay: Fremont 8:17.17. Shot: Alex Herman, PLV, 58-3. Discus: Herman, 167-2. High jump: Taveon Thompson, LSE, 6-0. Long jump: Reece Grosserode, LPX, 21-1. Triple jump: Grosserode, 43-4.25. Pole vault: Brady Koolen, LSE, 15-6.
Girls team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 109, Millard North 90, Omaha Westside 74, Millard South 70, Papillion-LV 66, Lincoln North Star 40, Bellevue West 33, Lincoln SE 31, Lincoln NE 6, Omaha Burke 3.
Event winners: 100: Kate Campos, LPX, 12.76. 200: Lademi Davies, WS, 25.71. 400: Allison Louthan, MN, 1:00.59. 800: Claire White, WS, 2:27.39. 1,600: Reese Young-Oestemann, WS, 5:23.72. 3,200: Kara Muller, BW, 11:54.74. 100 hurdles: Anna Vedral, LPX, 15.02. 300 hurdles: Campos 48.94. 400 relay: Westside 51.66. 1,600: MS 4:13.59. 3,200 relay: MN 10:19.89. Shot: Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 40-1. Discus: Dannika Rees, PLV, 116-4. High jump: Norah Sis, PLV, 5-4. Long jump: Amari Laing, MS, 17-8.5. Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 36-1. Pole vault: Vedral, 10-3.
Benson Invitational
Gabe Hinrichs doubled in the boys 800 and 1,600 for Elkhorn South, which swept the team titles at Benson Stadium. Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central took the Class A lead in the long jump at 22-1 and also won the triple jump.
Boys team scoring: Elkhorn South 181, Omaha Central 155, Omaha North 62, Omaha Northwest 56, Bellevue East 24, Omaha South 21, Omaha Benson 1.
Event winners: 100: Marreion Marks, NW, 11.12. 200: Marks, 22.70. 400: Makuey Foneag, NW, 54.50. 800: Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 1:56.81. 1,600: Hinrichs, 4:25.76. 3,200: Luke Johnson, ES, 10:16.32. 110 hurdles: Cameron Gunn, North, 16.10. 300 hurdles: Alex Castillo, Central, 42.51. 400 relay: Central 44.34. 1,600 relay: NW 3:42.03. 3,200 relay: Central 9:17.95. Shot: LaVaughn Luellen, North, 51-2. Discus: J’Dyn Bullion, Central, 164-10. High jump: Reid Nelson, ES, 6-6. Long jump: Jaylen Lloyd, Central, 22-1. Triple jump: Lloyd, 44-5.75. Pole vault: Spencer VanDenBroeke, ES, 14-.25.
Girls team scoring: Elkhorn South 141, Omaha Central 131, Omaha Northwest 73, Omaha North 65, Bellevue East 41, Omaha South 24, Omaha Benson 16, Omaha Bryan 1.
Event winners: 100: Alahna Davis, Central, 12.56. 200: Kashae Harbour, North, 26.71. 400: Marie Pfannenstiel, ES, 1:02.49. 800: Jaci Sievers, ES, 2:25.54. 1,600: Anna Festersen, Central, 5:54.19. 3,200: Lexi Young, ES, 12:45.80. 100 hurdles: Abigail Frey, NW, 16.65. 300 hurdles: Frey, 50.70. 400 relay: Central 52.33. 1,600 relay: ES 4:16.12. 3,200 relay: Central 12:04.23. Shot: Ra’Quel Holt, North, 33-7. Discus: Kaela Persico, BE, 107-7. High jump: Bianca Martinez, Central, 5-5. Long jump: Davis, 16-10. Triple jump: Nya Thichot, Central, 37-1.75. Pole vault: Elle Hunt, ES, 8-.25
Waverly Invitational
Husker volleyball signee Whitney Lauenstein had a four-gold day, doubling in the hurdles, winning the high jump and running on the 1,600 relay, as Waverly was girls champion.
Hastings nipped the host team by two points for the boys title by taking third in the 1,600 relay. Jaydon Welsh won the 1,600 and 3,200 for the Tigers. Trey Dickey of Seward set a meet record in the boys discus and also won the shot put.
Boys team scoring: Hastings 99, Waverly 97, Bennington 85, Norris 75, Seward 57, Wahoo 38, Auburn 35, Lincoln Christian 34, York 34, Crete 33, Elkhorn North 32, Ralston 26, Beatrice 15.
Event winners: 100: Mostek, Bennington, 11.01. 200: Weidner, Hastings, 22.56. 400: Olbrich, Bennington, 52.00. 800: Cooper, Norris, 2:02.36. 1,600: Welsh, Hastings, 4:42.39. 3,200: Welsh, Hastings, 10:03.47. 110 hurdles: Wingrove, Waverly, 15.44. 300 hurdles: Horner, EN, 42.28. 400 relay: Hastings 44.14 (ties meet record). 1,600 relay: Waverly 3:37.08; 3,200 relay: LC 8:43.23. Shot: Dickey, Seward, 48-8; Discus: Dickey, 159-2 (meet record). High jump: Frary, Auburn, 6-0. Long jump: Wells, Ralston, 22-2¼. Triple jump: Frary, 44-8¾. Pole vault Knott, Seward, 13-6.
Girls team scoring: Waverly 113, Norris 90, Elkhorn North 77, Beatrice 69, Seward 65, York 55, Bennington 43, Wahoo 43, Hastings 39, Lincoln Christian 27, Auburn 22, Crete 19.
Event winners: 100: Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.52. 200: Mahoney, 26.19. 400: Persinger, Waverly, 1:02.30. 800: Hirschfield, York, 2:24.58. 1,600: Thomas, Norris, 5:42.19. 3,200: Stuckey, York, 11:46.24. 100 hurdles: Lauenstein, Waverly, 15.40. 300 hurdles: Lauenstein, 47.63. 400 relay: Waverly 52.30. 1,600 relay: Waverly 4:14.75. 3,200 relay: Waverly 10:28.26. Shot: Burbach, Norris, 38-8¼. Discus: Lindgren, Wahoo, 125-8.High jump: Lauenstein, 5-2. Long jump: Bredthauer, Norris, 16-10. Triple jump: Williams, Norris, 34-2. Pole vault: Driewer, York, 10-9 (meet record).