Lincoln Northeast's Daniel Romary has early lead in all three boys distance events

Daniel Romary now has the state’s early season lead in all three boys distance events.

The Lincoln Northeast junior picked up the event he was missing, the 1,600 meters, at Friday’s Millard South Invitational. He won in 4:20.59.

Romary ran a 1:55.65 in the 800 at his first meet of the season, the Elkhorn South Invitational, and at last week’s Omaha Westside Invitational took the 3,200 lead at 9:23.62.

Fremont won the 1,600 relay to tie Lincoln Pius X for the boys team title with 83 points. The Thunderbolts were second in the relay.

Papillion-La Vista senior Alex Herman in the throws, with Class A bests of 58-3 in the shot and 167-2 in the discus, and Lincoln Pius X freshman Reece Grosserode in the long and triple jumps were the boys meet’s only double individual winners.

Pius X was the girls champion. Anna Vedral won the 100 hurdles and pole vault and Kate Campos the 100 dash and 300 hurdles.

Boys team scoring: Fremont 83, Lincoln Pius X 83, Lincoln SE 69, Papillion-LV South 69, Lincoln North Star 51, Millard South 45, Omaha Westside 31, Bellevue West 27, Papillion-LV 24, Lincoln NE 20, Millard North 19, Omaha Burke 6.