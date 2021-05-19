Lincoln, Papillion present bids to NSAA for next state baseball contract

LINCOLN — Lincoln and Papillion presented bids to the Nebraska School Activities Association board on Wednesday for the next state baseball contract.

Papillion’s bid includes use of Werner Park and UNO’s new Tal Anderson Field and would be for both tournaments. Early-round games would be at Anderson, with Werner used for the concluding rounds.

Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordero said without UNO, Werner Park might not have bid. Asked if the Papio-UNO bid would consider the current format of splitting the tournament with Lincoln, rotating Class A and B over four years, Cordero said he was not ready to answer.

Lincoln’s bid, which was made under the assumption of the current rotation, included yearly payments of $5,000 to the NSAA and another $11,000 toward rental of Haymarket Park. If Lincoln were asked to host both classes, executive director Jeff Maul of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau said it would come down to availability of facilities.

The board postponed its vote until the NSAA staff could visit Anderson Field. NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said he wasn’t expecting UNO to be part of the Papillion bid.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.