 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas

Lincoln Parkview, Pawnee City both seeking first state title in six-man final

  • Updated
  • 0

Stu Pospisil previews and predicts all the Nebraska state football championship games.

Six Man state football final

No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (10-1) vs. No. 6 Pawnee City (9-2), 7 p.m. at UNK

TV: NCN.

Radio: 1480, 101.5, Lincoln.

When Parkview has the ball: The Patriots either can run the ball with Chandler Page (1,649 yards, 33 total touchdowns) or throw it with Elijah Colbert (1,292, 26 touchdowns). Brayden Ulrich (590 yards, 10 TDs) is the leading receiver. He’ll likely draw the coverage from sophomore Anthony Kling, who has nine picks for Pawnee. Andy Maloley leads the Indians with 115 total tackles.

When Pawnee City has the ball: Maloley has rushed for 1,572 yards and scored 206 points. Justin Pierce has thrown for 1,077 yards, with Jeff Farwell (586 yards) targeted the most. Tobias Funk has the most tackles and Page the most takeaways (six) for the Patriots.

People are also reading…

Stu Pospisil’s pick: Parkview beat Pawnee City 43-16 on Sept. 30. The Patriots’ loss was by four to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, which it beat in a rematch 40-22 last week. Parkview should add a football title before beginning defense of last year’s basketball crown.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert