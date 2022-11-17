Lincoln Parkview, Pawnee City both seeking first state title in six-man final

Six Man state football final

No. 4 Lincoln Parkview (10-1) vs. No. 6 Pawnee City (9-2), 7 p.m. at UNK

TV: NCN.

Radio: 1480, 101.5, Lincoln.

When Parkview has the ball: The Patriots either can run the ball with Chandler Page (1,649 yards, 33 total touchdowns) or throw it with Elijah Colbert (1,292, 26 touchdowns). Brayden Ulrich (590 yards, 10 TDs) is the leading receiver. He’ll likely draw the coverage from sophomore Anthony Kling, who has nine picks for Pawnee. Andy Maloley leads the Indians with 115 total tackles.

When Pawnee City has the ball: Maloley has rushed for 1,572 yards and scored 206 points. Justin Pierce has thrown for 1,077 yards, with Jeff Farwell (586 yards) targeted the most. Tobias Funk has the most tackles and Page the most takeaways (six) for the Patriots.

Stu Pospisil’s pick: Parkview beat Pawnee City 43-16 on Sept. 30. The Patriots’ loss was by four to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, which it beat in a rematch 40-22 last week. Parkview should add a football title before beginning defense of last year’s basketball crown.​