Lincoln Parkview routs Pawnee City in six-man final for school's first state title

Stu Pospisil previews and predicts all the Nebraska state football championship games.

KEARNEY — For the first time ever, Parkview Christian is a state football champion.

Behind senior running back Chandler Page, the Patriots dominated Pawnee City 50-25 in the six-man state championship Friday in Kearney.

Parkview is the first team from Lincoln to win a state football title since 2011.

The Patriots set the tone on the game's first drive, an 11-play march down the field that was capped by Brayden Bayliss' 2-yard touchdown run. Page scored twice in the first half, including a 54-yard scamper.

Page, who has been the Patriots' catalyst all season, ran for 281 yards and two scores. Bayliss added 43 rushing yards and Brayden Ulrich led the team with 44 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Check back for updates to this story.

stu.pospisil@owh.com

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

