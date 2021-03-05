 Skip to main content
Lincoln Pius X defeats Omaha Central to advance to Class A state final
BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X defeats Omaha Central to advance to Class A state final

Jillian Aschoff

Lincoln Pius X's Jillian Aschoff jumps above Omaha Central's Claire Williams to shoot a basket.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Top-ranked Lincoln Pius X defeated Omaha Central 47-38 on Friday night to advance to the Class A final of the girls state basketball tournament.

Nebraska pledge Alexis Markowski had 30 points and 27 rebounds to lead the 24-0 Thunderbolts, who will seek to defend their Class A title Saturday at 7 p.m.

Freshman Inia Jones scored 16 points to pace the 23-4 Eagles.

Nebraska girls state basketball Friday

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

