Lincoln Pius X has three golfers break par in district tournament

Lincoln Pius X posted one of the best team scores ever in Nebraska boys golf while winning its district tournament Wednesday.
Led by senior Charlie Hoiberg’s 4-under 68, the Thunderbolts finished with a four-golfer score of 8-under 280 in District A-3 at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.
They were one stroke shy of tying Omaha Creighton Prep for the state 18-hole record of 279, shot at Holmes in the first round of the 2014 Class A state tournament.
Pius X is believed to be the first team to have three golfers break par in the same round. Jason Kolbas had a 3-under 69 and Kody Sander a 2-under 70. NU basketball walk-on Sam Hoiberg had a 1-over 73 and Kaiden Bedient a 76 in the all-senior lineup for coach Steph Kolbas.
The Hoibergs are the twin sons of NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.
Another low team score came from Wahoo Neumann in Class C. The Cavaliers shot 308 at Crooked Creek in Lincoln. Boston Pentico led them with a second-place 73 and Lauren Thiele, the fourth girl in her family to qualify for state in boys golf, was fourth with a 76.
A-3 at Holmes, Lincoln
Team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 280, Omaha Westside 304, Papillion-La Vista 305, Millard North 307, Lincoln Northeast 341, Bellevue West 360, Omaha Northwest 522, Omaha Bryan NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Charlie Hoiberg, LPX, 68. 2, Caden Peppmuller, Lincoln NE, 69. 3, Jason Kolbas, LPX, 69. 4, Jack Davis, PLV, 70. 5, Kody Sander, LPX, 70. 6, Kolby Brown, OW, 73. 7, Trey Ruge, MN, 73. 8, Sam Hoiberg, LPX, 73. 9, Sam Vocelka, MN, 74. 10, Porter Topp, OW, 75.
C-1 at Crooked Creek, Lincoln
Team scoring: Wahoo Neumann 308, Yutan 326, Lincoln Lutheran 345, Fillmore Central 346, Lincoln Christian 365, Southern 369, Milford 375, Heartland 381, Sutton 397, HTRS 426, CCO 437, Syracuse 445, Palmyra 471, Johnson County NTS, Centennial NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Alex Schademann, FC, 72. 2, Boston Pentico, WN, 73. 3, Will Elgert, Yutan, 74. 4, Lauren Thiele, WN, 76. 5, Patrick Kenney, WN, 77. 6, Zachary Ringler, LL, 78. 7, Koby Head, FC, 78. 8, Maxwell Bartels, LL, 81. 9, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 81. 10, Steven Sladky, WN, 82.
C-2 at Oakland
Team scoring: Oakland-Craig 327, Columbus Scotus 329, David City Aquinas 331, Fremont Bergan 332, Logan View 351, David City 356, Arlington 369, Tekamah-Herman 378, North Bend 379, Cedar Bluffs 381, Boone Central 390, Fort Calhoun 401, Twin River 415, Clarkson/Leigh 418, Madison 439.
State qualifiers: 1, Brady Davis, FB, 70. 2, Nick Fleming, CS, 72. 3, Carson Thomsen, OC, 72. 4, Connor Schlueter, NB, 74. 5, Tylen Jakub, DCA, 76. 6, Jake Hagerbaumer, LV, 76. 7, Gunnar Ray, OC, 76. 8, Jaylin Jakub, DCA, 79. 9, Nolan Fleming, CS, 80. 10, Patrick Arndt, CS, 80.
C-4 at Indianhead, Grand Island
Team scoring: Doniphan-Trumbull 336, Grand Island Central Catholic 340, Ord 346, Sandy Creek 351, Kearney Catholic 360, Amherst 371, Arcadia/Loup City 375, Alma 382, Gibbon 390, Wood River 400, Centura 406, Ravenna 413, St, Paul 418, Superior 445, Central City 453.
State qualifiers: 1, Ethan Smith, DT, 68. 2, William Goering, GICC, 75. 3, Rodney McDonald, SC, 77. 4, Kelen Meyer, Ord, 78. 5, Tanner Heckenlively, Alma, 79. 6, Andrew Stock, DT, 80. 7, Samuel Wells, SP, 81. 8, Grant McQuay, Alma, 82. 9, Rowe Lilienthal, Ord, 83. 10, Bowdie Fox, GICC, 83.
D-3 at Tatanka, Santee
Team scoring (Monday): Creighton 359, Hartington-Newcastle 387, Randolph 387, Plainview 388, Neligh-Oakdale 389, Stuart 409, Niobrara/Verdigre 419, Wausa 426, Boyd County 443, Homer 443, Bloomfield 508, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge NTS, Osmond NTS, Santee NTS, CWC NTS.
State qualifiers: 1, Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 75. 2, Gage Burns, Creighton, 84. 3, Alizae Mejia, Plainview, 85. 4, Collyn Beal, Randolph, 89. 5, Schuyler Mustin, Stuart, 89. 6, Gavin Longsdorf, N-O, 90. 7, Reece Morten, H-N, 92. 8, Riley Kaup, Plainview, 92. 9, Turner Dendinger, H-N, 93. 10, Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield, 94.