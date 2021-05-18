Lincoln Pius X has three golfers break par in district tournament

Lincoln Pius X posted one of the best team scores ever in Nebraska boys golf while winning its district tournament Wednesday.

Led by senior Charlie Hoiberg’s 4-under 68, the Thunderbolts finished with a four-golfer score of 8-under 280 in District A-3 at Holmes Golf Course in Lincoln.

They were one stroke shy of tying Omaha Creighton Prep for the state 18-hole record of 279, shot at Holmes in the first round of the 2014 Class A state tournament.

Pius X is believed to be the first team to have three golfers break par in the same round. Jason Kolbas had a 3-under 69 and Kody Sander a 2-under 70. NU basketball walk-on Sam Hoiberg had a 1-over 73 and Kaiden Bedient a 76 in the all-senior lineup for coach Steph Kolbas.

The Hoibergs are the twin sons of NU men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

Another low team score came from Wahoo Neumann in Class C. The Cavaliers shot 308 at Crooked Creek in Lincoln. Boston Pentico led them with a second-place 73 and Lauren Thiele, the fourth girl in her family to qualify for state in boys golf, was fourth with a 76.

A-3 at Holmes, Lincoln