Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian each have two finalists at Class A girls state tennis meet

Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian each have two finalists at the Class A girls state tennis meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Finals are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Pius has finalists in both singles divisions as Clare Plachy will face Marian's Elsa Jurrens in the final. Plachy defeated Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova 6-4, 6-3 in one semifinal Friday morning, while Jurrens advanced when Millard North's Mary Faulk had to retire from their match after she suffered shoulder and knee injuries during the second game.

Marian's other finalist is at No. 2 doubles. Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East will play in the No. 1 doubles final.

Pius leads the team standings with 38 points, while Marian (36.5) and Southeast (36.25) are less than two points behind.

