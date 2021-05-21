 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian each have two finalists at Class A girls state tennis meet
0 comments
topical
TENNIS

Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Marian each have two finalists at Class A girls state tennis meet

The NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.

Lincoln Pius X and Omaha Marian each have two finalists at the Class A girls state tennis meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Finals are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday.

Pius has finalists in both singles divisions as Clare Plachy will face Marian's Elsa Jurrens in the final. Plachy defeated Lincoln Southeast's Camilla Ibrahimova 6-4, 6-3 in one semifinal Friday morning, while Jurrens advanced when Millard North's Mary Faulk had to retire from their match after she suffered shoulder and knee injuries during the second game.

Marian's other finalist is at No. 2 doubles. Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East will play in the No. 1 doubles final.

Pius leads the team standings with 38 points, while Marian (36.5) and Southeast (36.25) are less than two points behind.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 43

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert