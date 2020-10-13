Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas, North Platte win titles at girls state golf

NORFOLK, Neb. — Nobody was going to catch Coco Kolbas.
Same for North Platte in Tuesday’s final round of the Class A girls golf tournament.
No tournament veteran at Norfolk Country Club could remember a finish like that by Kolbas — birdie, birdie, birdie — that broke the state tournament scoring record.
The Lincoln Pius X sophomore’s 3-under 69 in the final round set the Class A tournament record. Her 4-under 140 total bettered the all-class record by two strokes and the Class A record by three.
“It’s such an honor to win and following Kaitlyn Hanna as champion, she’s such a great friend of mine and I love playing against her,” Kolbas said. “It just means a lot and I’m happy to pull through with my team as well because they mean a lot to me.”
The Thunderbolts snagged the runner-up trophy, but the gold was North Platte’s.
The Bulldogs moved up from last year’s runner-up finish, placing three in the top nine, to win a girls golf title for the first time. Their longtime coach, Jim Orcutt, saw his boys team break through two years ago in Class B.
North Platte had the low round both days of the tournament.
“They worked very hard for this moment and everything they get,” Orcutt said. “Bailey Steele set a great example for the program throughout her four years. Maya Lashley has improved immensely in her four years. They've both been here to state four straight years. And those other girls have some big shoes to follow.”
Sophomore Karsen Morrison was third, UNO-bound Steele fifth and Lashley ninth for the Bulldogs. Sophomores Kaylee Carlson and Abbigail Jones tied for 36th.
With 10 holes left, Kolbas was only four strokes ahead of Hanna, the Omaha Westside junior who was champion the past two years. The daughter of Pius X coach Steph Kolbas birdied six of those 10 to win by 12 — another record — over Hanna.
“I heard she’s making some really big putts and was able to hit every fairway, which I wasn’t able to do today,” Hanna said while watching Kolbas play the 18th hole. “I’m so happy for her. We play a lot so much in the summer and on the Four-State team we always play together in alternate shot.
“If anyone (else) could win, Coco is great. She deserves it.”
Coach Kolbas fought back tears as she walked the final hole with her daughter.
“I remember carrying her, when she was a baby, coaching at state tournaments and now I’ve walked down a fairway with her and ready to congratulate her on a state title,” she said. “It’s surreal.”
