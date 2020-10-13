Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas, North Platte win titles at girls state golf

NORFOLK, Neb. — Nobody was going to catch Coco Kolbas.

Same for North Platte in Tuesday’s final round of the Class A girls golf tournament.

No tournament veteran at Norfolk Country Club could remember a finish like that by Kolbas — birdie, birdie, birdie — that broke the state tournament scoring record.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore’s 3-under 69 in the final round set the Class A tournament record. Her 4-under 140 total bettered the all-class record by two strokes and the Class A record by three.

“It’s such an honor to win and following Kaitlyn Hanna as champion, she’s such a great friend of mine and I love playing against her,” Kolbas said. “It just means a lot and I’m happy to pull through with my team as well because they mean a lot to me.”

The Thunderbolts snagged the runner-up trophy, but the gold was North Platte’s.

The Bulldogs moved up from last year’s runner-up finish, placing three in the top nine, to win a girls golf title for the first time. Their longtime coach, Jim Orcutt, saw his boys team break through two years ago in Class B.

North Platte had the low round both days of the tournament.