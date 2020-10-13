NORFOLK, Neb. — Class A had runaway winners Tuesday at its girls golf state tournament.
Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas dethroned two-time champion Kaitlyn Hanna by shooting a 3-under 69 for an all-class tournament record 4-under 140 total. Hanna shot 78 in the final round for an 8-over total.
North Platte won its first girls golf title. The Bulldogs shot the low score of the round both days for a 23-stroke win over Pius X. Karsen Morrison was third, UNO-bound Baylee Steele fifth and Maya Lashley ninth for the Bulldogs.
