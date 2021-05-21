 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln Pius X wins both singles titles, claims Class A girls state tennis championship
0 comments
topical
TENNIS

Lincoln Pius X wins both singles titles, claims Class A girls state tennis championship

The NSAA Class A state high school track and field championship meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Thursday.

Lincoln Pius X won both singles titles Friday afternoon, propelling the Thunderbolts to the team title at the Class A girls state tennis meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Clare Plachy won the first five games and the last seven in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens at No. 1 singles. Teammate Cecilia Ulrich won No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Lincoln East. Lincoln Southwest won 2 doubles.

Pius won the team title with 44 points, while defending champ Lincoln Southeast was next with 41.5. Southwest edged Marian for third place.

In Lincoln, Omaha Duchesne repeated at the Class B team champion as the Cardinals won three of the four divisions.

Meena Satpathy lost one game in five matches to win No. 1 singles, while Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast won 1 doubles and seniors Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy claimed the No. 2 doubles title.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

1 of 43

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert