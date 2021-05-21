Lincoln Pius X wins both singles titles, claims Class A girls state tennis championship

Lincoln Pius X won both singles titles Friday afternoon, propelling the Thunderbolts to the team title at the Class A girls state tennis meet at Koch Tennis Center.

Clare Plachy won the first five games and the last seven in a 6-2, 6-0 win over Omaha Marian's Elsa Jurrens at No. 1 singles. Teammate Cecilia Ulrich won No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Lincoln Southeast's Caroline Miller and Ally Keitges rallied for a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Lincoln East. Lincoln Southwest won 2 doubles.

Pius won the team title with 44 points, while defending champ Lincoln Southeast was next with 41.5. Southwest edged Marian for third place.

In Lincoln, Omaha Duchesne repeated at the Class B team champion as the Cardinals won three of the four divisions.

Meena Satpathy lost one game in five matches to win No. 1 singles, while Ina Satpathy and Paulina Gilgenast won 1 doubles and seniors Abigail Brewster and Bridget Duffy claimed the No. 2 doubles title.

