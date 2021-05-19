Lincoln Pius X's Anna Vedral carving her own path towards potential gold at state track

In four months, Anna Vedral and Lincoln Pius X have learned about pole vaulting when neither had tried it before.

Vedral won Class A and took the gold-medal lead Wednesday with her 12-foot vault at Burke Stadium. It was 1 inch short of her season best. Her final attempts were at 12-5, which would have been for the Class A meet record.

“I have still a ton of things to work on,” the senior said. “I've only been doing this for four months. It's still so new, so we still got things to fix.”

Pius X offered vaulting for the first time this year. “I had to beg my coaches a little bit to let me do it, but I’m glad they did,” she said.

Her event coach is Lyon Avila, the vaulting coach at Midland University. He’s on the staff at The TrackVille at the Lincoln Sports Foundation complex.

“I wanted this for Lyon,” she said. “He’s done so much for me, coming in in the mornings when I know it’s not the most convenient for him. He’s always believed in me.”

Vedral has been at Pius X for two years after starting at Wahoo Neumann, where the rest of her siblings went.

“Neumann, obviously it's a really small school, and I just didn't feel like that was my best situation,” she said.