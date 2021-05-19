Lincoln Pius X's Anna Vedral carving her own path towards potential gold at state track

In four months, Anna Vedral and Lincoln Pius X have learned about pole vaulting when neither had tried it before.
Vedral won Class A and took the gold-medal lead Wednesday with her 12-foot vault at Burke Stadium. It was 1 inch short of her season best. Her final attempts were at 12-5, which would have been for the Class A meet record.
“I have still a ton of things to work on,” the senior said. “I've only been doing this for four months. It's still so new, so we still got things to fix.”
Pius X offered vaulting for the first time this year. “I had to beg my coaches a little bit to let me do it, but I’m glad they did,” she said.
Her event coach is Lyon Avila, the vaulting coach at Midland University. He’s on the staff at The TrackVille at the Lincoln Sports Foundation complex.
“I wanted this for Lyon,” she said. “He’s done so much for me, coming in in the mornings when I know it’s not the most convenient for him. He’s always believed in me.”
Vedral has been at Pius X for two years after starting at Wahoo Neumann, where the rest of her siblings went.
“Neumann, obviously it's a really small school, and I just didn't feel like that was my best situation,” she said.
Vedral also participates in competitive cheerleading. Its national meet was in Orlando, Florida, this year — three days before the district track meet. She said her cheer coach and her Pius X coaches — Bill Rice is the Thunderbolts’ new coach — were understanding throughout the season about her full schedule.
The vault and two hurdles heats began the two-day meet for Vedral, who is intending to vault in college. The 100 highs are her better of the two hurdles events. She qualified third Wednesday and also has the state’s third-fastest time of the season. She won silver in the Class B highs two years ago while at Neumann.