Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy wins No. 1 singles at Papillion-La Vista Invitational

Clare Plachy didn’t have to wait long to avenge her second loss of the spring.
The Lincoln Pius X senior edged Millard North senior Mary Faulk 8-6 in the No. 1 singles title match at Saturday’s Papillion-La Vista Invitational. It was the first loss this season for Faulk, who had defeated Plachy 8-4 Tuesday.
“She’s really good at her down-the-line backhand angle, so I was trying to take that away from her, keeping it more in the middle,” said Plachy, who improved to 16-2 on the season. “And I was trying to keep consistent, hit it deep because she’s really good at putting shots away.”
The final was tied 5-5 when Plachy held her serve and broke Faulk’s for a 7-5 lead. Two more breaks of serve ended the match.
Plachy and Faulk are among Class A’s top contenders in No. 1 singles. Plachy’s other loss came to Lincoln Southeast’s Camilla Ibrahimova. Faulk has two wins over Ibrahimova this season.
Plachy and Faulk also dealt with hot, windy conditions Saturday.
“I think (the wind) helped because it neutralized the match a little bit,” Plachy said.
Pius coach Nolan DeWispelare said it was nice to get a rematch in short order to utilize different tactics. And he added that the win will be a boost mentally for Plachy.
“Just the confidence that comes with beating a top player,” he said. “We’ve been telling her she can do it, but for her to actually do it is huge.”
Overall, it was a huge day for the Thunderbirds as they won three of the four divisions in the 12-team tournament. Cece Ulrich won 2 singles, while Stacie Thompson and Domi Pace won 2 doubles.
Lincoln East won 1 doubles as Elly Johnsen and Kristina Le rolled to an 8-0 win over Pius’ Anna Burt and Aly Woita. Those teams had split matches earlier this season.
Results
Team scores: Lincoln Pius X 70, Millard North 62, Kearney 55, Lincoln East 55, Elkhorn South 41, Papillion-La Vista 40, Millard West 40, Fremont 35, Millard South 30, Lincoln North Star 21, Papio South 18, Lincoln Northeast 8,
Top four individuals: No. 1 singles: 1, Clare Plachy, LPX, def. Mary Faulk, MN, 8-6. 3, Olivia Flood, Ky, def. Lizzy Nelson, ES, 8-4. No. 2 singles: 1, Cece Ulrich, LPX, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 8-3. 3, Abbie Bigsby, Fre, def. Sofia Sarroub-Le Sueur, LE, 8-2. No. 1 doubles: 1, Elly Johnsen-Kristina Le, LE, def. Anna Burt-Aly Woita, LPX, 8-0. 3, Zoey Norris-Eunice Cho, MN, def. Julia Wegiel-Ellie McCormick, MW, 8-4. No. 2 doubles: 1, Domi Pace-Stacie Thompson, LPX, def. Meghan Dahlke-Cecilia Henning, Ky, 8-1. 3, Natalia Vazquez-Nicole Helmberger, PL, def. Anna Pipinos-Ria Boob, MN, 8-4.
