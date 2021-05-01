Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy wins No. 1 singles at Papillion-La Vista Invitational

Clare Plachy didn’t have to wait long to avenge her second loss of the spring.

The Lincoln Pius X senior edged Millard North senior Mary Faulk 8-6 in the No. 1 singles title match at Saturday’s Papillion-La Vista Invitational. It was the first loss this season for Faulk, who had defeated Plachy 8-4 Tuesday.

“She’s really good at her down-the-line backhand angle, so I was trying to take that away from her, keeping it more in the middle,” said Plachy, who improved to 16-2 on the season. “And I was trying to keep consistent, hit it deep because she’s really good at putting shots away.”

The final was tied 5-5 when Plachy held her serve and broke Faulk’s for a 7-5 lead. Two more breaks of serve ended the match.

Plachy and Faulk are among Class A’s top contenders in No. 1 singles. Plachy’s other loss came to Lincoln Southeast’s Camilla Ibrahimova. Faulk has two wins over Ibrahimova this season.

Plachy and Faulk also dealt with hot, windy conditions Saturday.

“I think (the wind) helped because it neutralized the match a little bit,” Plachy said.