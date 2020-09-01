Lincoln Pius X's Coco Kolbas win's invitational by seven strokes

EAGLE, Neb. — Coco Kolbas started with an eagle and a birdie and the Lincoln Pius X sophomore cruised to a 4-under 67 and a seven-stroke victory Tuesday at her team’s invitational at Woodland Hills.
New UNO commit Baylee Steele of North Platte, who shot 68 and Kolbas 69 at last Friday’s Kearney Invitational, finished second in the 15-school tournament with a 3-over 74. Third-place Katie Ruge led Millard North to a one-stroke victory over Pius X for the team title, with North Platte another stroke back in third.
At the Gretna Invitational, two-time Class A champion Kaitlyn Hanna led Omaha Westside to the team title by shooting a 1-under 71 at Tiburon to win by 13 strokes.
PIUS X SHOOTOUT
At Woodland Hills
Teams: Millard North 328, Lincoln Pius X 329, North Platte 330, Lincoln Southwest 345, Papillion-La Vista 345, Lincoln East 352, Lincoln Southeast 353, Omaha Marian 360, Papllion-La Vista South 364, Kearney 369, Millard West 372, Grand Island 395, Columbus 397, Beatrice 415, Lincoln Pius X Green 447, Fremont 462, Lincoln Pius X White 468.
Individuals: Coco Kolbas, LPX, 67; Baylee Steele, NP, 74; Katie Ruge, MN, 75; Sydney Taake, PLV, 75; Ansley Sothan, LSE, 76; Karson Morrison, NP, 78; Elly Honnens, LE, 78; Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 79; Jeslyn Baumgart, OM, 79; Malainey Weimers, MN, 81.
GRETNA INVITATIONAL
At Tiburon
Teams: Omaha Westside 339, Elkhorn South 381, Blair 405, Elkhorn 434, Gretna 444, Omaha Marian KV 445, Gretna JV 450, Norris 452, Gretna JV 2 491.
Individuals: Kaitlyn Hanna, OW, 71; Portia Lenczkowski, OW, 84; Jessie Tackett, ES, 86; Ashley Tackett, ES, 86; Madelyn DiPrima, OW, 92; Marie Schlegel, OW, 92; Rachel Parks, B, 93; Claire Bonnet, OW, 95; Alexa Swerczek, E, 97; Mallory Stirek, B, 100; Sammy Randels, G, 100.
