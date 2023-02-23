LINCOLN — David Hatt of Lincoln Pius X outdueled Omaha Creighton Prep's Paul Mathews Thursday to win the boys state 1-meter diving championship.
The Thunderbolts junior posted an 11-dive score of 535.20 points, which allowed him to debut at No. 4 on The World-Herald's all-time list in the event.
Mathews, who is an Alabama recruit, also landed in the all-time Top 10 with his runner-up score of 516. 65. Mathews is No. 7 all-time.
Steve Beideck
Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.
