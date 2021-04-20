Lincoln Pius X's Jason Kolbas endures bad golf weather to win Creighton Prep invite

Jason Kolbas needed a win, so the Lincoln Pius X senior was more than fine Monday going extra holes in the wind, cold and snow at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational.
“I enjoy going into playoffs. That’s what I strive for,’’ Kolbas said after winning a playoff with Prep’s Jake Boor on a two-putt birdie on the first extra hole.
The Iowa Western signee shot his lowest round of the year, par 72, on the 6,611-yard Champions Run course, on a day that tested one’s mental mettle.
“I’ve been waiting for this for quite a while, through the junior year we didn’t have because of COVID,’’ Kolbas said. “I hadn’t had a (high school) win since sophomore year.”
Play began with wind chills in the 20s that didn’t greatly improve. Snow showers fell off and on.
“It’s a memory these kids will have forever,’’ said retired Johnny Goodman pro Gene Johnson, who assists with the Prep team.
“Conditions were tough,’’ Kolbas said. “Even while we were warming up, it was straight up into the snow. And then it turns into rain. The greens were not able to hold the water, so even changing your putting was in play today.”
Kolbas had four birdies, the last on the par-5 17th following a four-putt on the par-3 16th hole for his only double bogey of the round.
Boor chipped in for eagle 3 on the 17th to return to even par and complete the comeback from his round’s bogey-double bogey start.
Prep won the team title with a 299 total. After Boor, Teddy Peterson — his dad is ESPN college baseball commentator Kyle Peterson — was next with a 73. Rex Soulliere shot 75 and Zac McCormack 79.
Luke Strako also shot 73, but he was playing with the second of Prep’s three teams in the 16-team meet.
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep Blue 299, Gretna 303, Lincoln Pius X 307, Omaha Westside 317, Millard North 321, Prep White 324, Prep Black 325, Millard West 328, Grand Island 330, Papillion-La Vista 343, Lincoln Southeast 352, Omaha Gross 369, Millard South 396, Ralston 398, Omaha Burke 399, Bellevue West 413.
Individual leaders: Jason Kolbas, LPX, 72 (won playoff), Jake Boor, Prep, 72; Luke Strako, Prep, 73; Teddy Peterson, Prep, 73; Jackson Benge, Gretna, 74; Beau Petersen, Gretna, 74; Trey Ruge, MN, 75; Rex Soulliere, Prep, 75; Jacob Hellman, Westside, 76; Kody Sander, LPX, 76.