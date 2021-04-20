Lincoln Pius X's Jason Kolbas endures bad golf weather to win Creighton Prep invite

Jason Kolbas needed a win, so the Lincoln Pius X senior was more than fine Monday going extra holes in the wind, cold and snow at the Omaha Creighton Prep Invitational.

“I enjoy going into playoffs. That’s what I strive for,’’ Kolbas said after winning a playoff with Prep’s Jake Boor on a two-putt birdie on the first extra hole.

The Iowa Western signee shot his lowest round of the year, par 72, on the 6,611-yard Champions Run course, on a day that tested one’s mental mettle.

“I’ve been waiting for this for quite a while, through the junior year we didn’t have because of COVID,’’ Kolbas said. “I hadn’t had a (high school) win since sophomore year.”

Play began with wind chills in the 20s that didn’t greatly improve. Snow showers fell off and on.

“It’s a memory these kids will have forever,’’ said retired Johnny Goodman pro Gene Johnson, who assists with the Prep team.

“Conditions were tough,’’ Kolbas said. “Even while we were warming up, it was straight up into the snow. And then it turns into rain. The greens were not able to hold the water, so even changing your putting was in play today.”