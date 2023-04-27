Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X broke the state record in the girls 300 hurdles Thursday at the George Anderson Invitational.
In the meet Omaha North hosts at Benson Stadium, Campos ran the sticks in 42.80. She bettered the 43.04 by Millard North’s Kianna Elahi in 2007.
Her personal best had been 43.10 last year.
