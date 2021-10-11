Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas leads by two strokes in Class A tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — An eagle 2 on the 16th hole was the capper to a record round Monday for defending champion Nicole Kolbas at the Class A girls golf championship.

Kolbas toured Norfolk Country Club in 5-under 67, bettering her tournament record of 69 set in last year’s final round. The Lincoln Pius X junior had three birdies on the front nine and had no bogeys for the round.

Also with a no-bogey round was Iowa pledge Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside. Class A’s champion in 2018 and 2019 is two strokes back entering Tuesday’s final round after shooting 69.

The third golfer under par is Kate Strickland of team leader Lincoln Southwest. The Oral Roberts pledge overcame a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole and finished at 1-under 71.

Kansas-bound Katie Ruge of Millard North bogeyed the par-5 18th to end at par 72.

Southwest’s four-golfer total of 309 is the best ever at the Norfolk course. Besides Strickland’s 71, Neely Adler had a 76, Tatum Terwilliger 80 and Lauryn Ball 82.

Nine strokes behind the SilverHawks is Lincoln East. Kaitlyn Dumler’s 74 and Elly Honnens’ 75 paced the Spartans. Metro Conference champion Millard North is in third, 14 strokes off the lead.

