Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas leads by two strokes in Class A tournament

NORFOLK, Neb. — An eagle 2 on the 16th hole was the capper to a record round Monday for defending champion Nicole Kolbas at the Class A girls golf championship.
Kolbas toured Norfolk Country Club in 5-under 67, bettering her tournament record of 69 set in last year’s final round. The Lincoln Pius X junior had three birdies on the front nine and had no bogeys for the round.
Also with a no-bogey round was Iowa pledge Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside. Class A’s champion in 2018 and 2019 is two strokes back entering Tuesday’s final round after shooting 69.
The third golfer under par is Kate Strickland of team leader Lincoln Southwest. The Oral Roberts pledge overcame a double bogey on the par-4 ninth hole and finished at 1-under 71.
Kansas-bound Katie Ruge of Millard North bogeyed the par-5 18th to end at par 72.
Southwest’s four-golfer total of 309 is the best ever at the Norfolk course. Besides Strickland’s 71, Neely Adler had a 76, Tatum Terwilliger 80 and Lauryn Ball 82.
Nine strokes behind the SilverHawks is Lincoln East. Kaitlyn Dumler’s 74 and Elly Honnens’ 75 paced the Spartans. Metro Conference champion Millard North is in third, 14 strokes off the lead.
Class B
The Karmazin sisters put Elkhorn North into first place at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Emily Karmazin, a senior, matched par 72 for a three-stroke lead over Julia Karmazin, a sophomore. They were the only two to break 80.
Ellie Houston’s 89 and Emily Huff’s 99 also counted for the Wolves, who shot 335. They are 24 strokes ahead of Omaha Duchesne, with defending champion Scottsbluff another three strokes behind.
Class C
Columbus Scotus sophomore Cecilia Arndt handled her hometown course the best. Her 78 at Elks Country Club was one stroke ahead of Cozad senior Lynzi Becker, who was state champion as a sophomore.
Arndt helped the Shamrocks to the first-day lead at 369. Defending champion Broken Bow is five strokes behind at 374, and Lincoln Lutheran, with 386, was the only other team to break 400.