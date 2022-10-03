Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas prevents Lincoln Southwest sweep

Had two-time state champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X not been in the field, defending Class A team champion Lincoln Southwest would have swept the top five spots in the District A-1 tournament.

Kolbas matched par 72 at Lincoln’s Highlands Golf Course to finish two strokes ahead of Southwest’s Eden Larson in one of the two Class A districts held Monday.

Tatum Terwilliger (78) was third for the Silver Hawks, followed by Julia Hyten (78), Aidan Sander (81) and Lauryn Ball (84).

Four-time Metro champion Millard North, with Cali Wisdom winning with an 80, was the A-2 champion at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

The score of the day was in Class C. Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian set the Class C scoring record. She shot a 7-under 65 at Hidden Valley in Lincoln to better the 66s that Danielle Lemek of Doniphan-Trumbull shot three times in a prep career that ended in 2011 with her fourth state title.

Scottsbluff’s 1-2 finish of Anna Kelley (71) and Nielli Heinold (79) led the Bearcats to a 100-stroke victory in District B-4.

Expected to push them for the state title is Omaha Duchesne, which placed all five golfers in the top 10 while winning District B-2 at River Wilds in Blair. Defending team champion Elkhorn North was second, with defending state champion Julia Karmazin shooting 74 for the individual win.

In District B-1, Norris won the team title and Tia Phaisan of Waverly took first.

In Class C-1, defending state champion Broken Bow, Lincoln Christian and Valentine won team titles. Other individual winners were Julia Messere of Grand Island Central Catholic and Mekallyn Bancroft of Valentine.

Results

A-1 at Highlands, Lincoln

Team scoring (top three advance to state): Lincoln Southwest 311, Lincoln Pius X 352, Elkhorn South 368, Fremont 408, Papillion-La Vista 417, Lincoln Northeast 509, Lincoln High 517, Omaha Buena Vista NTS, Omaha Benson NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 72. 2, Eden Larson, Lincoln Southwest, 74. 3, Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 78. 4, Julia Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 78. 5, Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 81. 6, Lauryn Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 84. 7, Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 87. 8, Audrey Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 88. 9, Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 88. 10, Ellen Bode, Elkhorn South, 90.

A-2 at Elks CC, Columbus

Team scoring: Millard North 337, Gretna 383, Columbus 394, Grand Island 400, Millard West 442, Omaha Central 511, Omaha Westview 559, Omaha South 620, Omaha Northwest NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 80. 2, Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 80. 3, Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 81. 4, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 86. 5, Erica Lee, Millard North, 88. 6, Ashley Scott, Millard North, 88. 7, Erika Headlee, Millard North, 91. 8, Molly Goc, Columbus, 94. 9, Emerson Babe, Gretna, 95. 10, Carleigh Reioh, Gretna, 95.

B-1 at Table Creek, Nebraska City

Team scoring: Norris 382, Beatrice 386, Waverly 389, Nebraska City 393, Plattsmouth 460, Platteview 463, Lincoln Northwest NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 82. 2, Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 84. 3, Ella Welsh, Nebraska City, 86. 4, Avery Dill, Platteview, 92. 5, Grace McNeely, Nebraska City, 93. 6, Emily Glinsmann, Norris, 93. 7, Natalie Shield, Norris, 94. 8, Delaini Harper, Norris, 94. 9, Paige Southwick, Beatrice, 96. 10, tie, Rylee Zimmerman, Lincoln Northwest; Trinity Lappe, Lincoln Northwest; Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City, 97.

B-2 at River Wilds, Blair

Team scoring: Omaha Duchesne 334, Elkhorn North 346, Bennington 369, Elkhorn 394, Omaha Skutt 420, Blair 426, South Sioux City 495, Omaha Gross 506.

State qualifiers: 1, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 74. 2, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne, 76. 3, Payton Morgan, Bennington, 84. 4, Whitney Dahir, Omaha Duchesne, 85. 5, Mallory Stirek, Blair, 85. 6, June Mullen, Omaha Duchesne, 85. 7, Emma Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 86. 8, Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne, 88. 9, Emily Huff, Elkhorn North, 88. 10, Elizabeth Wright, Omaha Duchesne, 89.

B-4 at Crandall Creek, Ogallala

Team scoring: Scottsbluff 325, Gering 425, Lexington 442, Ogallala 446, Sidney 454, McCook 527, Alliance NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 71. 2, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 79. 3, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 85. 4, McKinley Knotts, Scottsbluff, 87. 5, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 88. 6, Aubree Larson, Sidney, 95. 7, Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 97. 8, Madison Mumm, Gering, 97. 9, Abigail Owens, Lexington, 98. 10, Emily McCune, Alliance, 102.

C-1 at Hidden Valley, Lincoln

Team scoring: Lincoln Christian 382, Lincoln Lutheran 393, Superior 419, Auburn 435, Elmwood-Murdock 473, Ashland-Greenwood 488, Tri County 545, Central City 549, Sutton NTS, Johnson County Central NTS, Fairbury NTS, Exeter-Milligan NTS, Heartland NTS, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer NTS, Palmyra NTS, Syracuse NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 65. 2, Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 84. 3, Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn, 87. 4, Haley Blackstone, Superior, 88. 5, Ellie Whitehead, Ashland-Greenwood, 88. 6, Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran, 90. 7, Mia Hiebner, Heartland, 92. 8, Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 96. 9, Neah McMeen, Superior, 96. 10, Lucy Hayes, Auburn, 97.

C-4 at Crooked Creek, Cambridge

Team scoring: Broken Bow 338, Minden 364, Adams Central 386, Kearney Catholic 391, Grand Island Central Catholic 397, Holdrege 409, Cambridge 426, Gothenburg 427, St. Paul 451, Cozad 475, Ravenna 518, Doniphan-Trumbull 526, Burwell 530, Gibbon 533, Arcadia/Loup City 577, Centura NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Julia Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 74. 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 76. 3, Kara Suchsland, Minden, 85. 4, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 86. 5, Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 87. 6, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 87. 7, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 87. 8, Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 88. 9, Amelia Ptacnik, Holdrege, 88. 10, Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 89.

C-5 at Four Winds, Kimball

Team scoring: Valentine 408, Hershey 428, Chadron 440, Perkins County 464, Gordon-Rushville 479, Mitchell 484, Bridgeport 499, North Platte St. Patrick’s 507, Dundy County Stratton 524, Kimball 530, Southwest 550, Bayard 599, Creek Valley NTS, Mullen NTS, Garden County NTS.

State qualifiers: 1, Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 90. 2, Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 95. 3, Tessa Hurlburt, Gordon-Rushville, 99. 4, Kristyn Woolley, Hershey, 100. 5, Jacqueline Gloy, Perkins County, 102. 6, Kenzie Pourier, Chadron, 103. 7, Kylie Coomes, Gordon-Rushville, 103. 8, Eva McCreery, Hershey, 105. 9, Kaylee Hanson, Valentine, 110. 10, tie, Taegan Bach, Chadron; Claire Sexson, Hershey, 110.