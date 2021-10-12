 Skip to main content
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas repeats at Class A girls state golf champion
GOLF

NORFOLK, Neb. — No Class A girls champion has made golf look effortless than Nicole Kolbas.

Example 1: On a hole where the Lincoln Pius X junior nearly drove the green on Monday, her drive Tuesday smacked the trunk of a large cottonwood and ended up in a grass bunker 180 yards out from the green.

Result: Birdie. Her recovery shot rolled up on the green for a 15-foot putt that she made for her fourth birdie in a row.

Example 2: On the final hole, her second shot bounced into a back bunker.

Result: Par. Her sand shot to the most challenging pin placement on the green left barely more than a tap-in.

Kolbas was superb in the two-day tournament that finished Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.

She successfully defended her 2020 title with a record 36-hole score of 8-under 136. She followed her first-day 67, also a record in Class A, with a 69 that included a string of four birdies in her first seven holes.

“To win twice in a row is absolutely incredible, and in such a competitive field like I saw," Kolbas said. “If it wasn't a super-stacked field, then I feel OK, it's a good tournament and I'm glad that I pulled through, but this was such a competitive tournament and I'm super-proud of myself and everybody who was playing.”

In the best weather the Class A tournament has ever seen during its stay in Norfolk, Kolbas played her last nine holes with a sizable lead that was six strokes at the end.

Iowa pledge Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside was the runner-up at 2-under 142. The 2018 co-champion and 2019 champion was two strokes behind after Monday but struggled early. She nearly eagled the par-5 18th hole but said she was happy to end her high school career on a birdie.

Third-place Kate Strickland (even par) and her Lincoln Southwest teammates sent out longtime SilverHawks coach Jim Danson with another team championship. It was the fourth in girls golf for Danson and his boys teams won five titles.

“It's just been such a fun past four years," said Strickland, who’s pledged to Oral Roberts. “I know that I wasn't here last year but just getting to play with all the girls again was so special and I knew that we could do it.

“The girls have worked really hard this year and they've all improved so much. I’m really proud of them and really happy that we can bring it home for coach because he means a lot to us.”

Danson said the season swung after the SilverHawks had lost to Millard North by more than 20 strokes at the Beatrice Invitational. When they shot a state-record 5-over 293 in districts, he believed state would be special if they kept the momentum.

At state, they turned in the best scores ever shot at Norfolk with Monday’s 309 and the 36-hole score of 627. The previous low at Norfolk had been 659 by Kearney in 1995.

“All of the championship teams are special, don’t get me wrong," Danson said. “I’m going to cherish this one for a while.”

Class B

A 1-2 finish from sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin, but in the reverse order from how they started the final round, led Elkhorn North to the team title in only its second year as a school.

Julia, a sophomore, matched par 72 at Scott Bluff Country Club for a 3-over 147 total. Emily, a senior, on Monday shot 72 for the first round lead but finished with an 81 to be six strokes behind at 153.

Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff and her former Bearcat teammate, Emily Krzyzanowski of Gering shared third at 154. Kelley had the day’s other par round and Krzyzanowski posted a 73.

Ellie Houston took 10th for Elkhorn North, which won by 19 strokes over two-time defending champion Scottsbluff. Emma Hartnett and Emily Huff were the Wolves’ other golfers at state.

Class C

Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus held off 2019 champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad to win by three strokes at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Arndt shot 79 in the final round for a 157 total. Becker had 81 after being one stroke behind after Monday’s round.

Broken Bow retained the Class C team trophy with the best round of the tournament. The Indians shot 345 to beat Scotus by 26 after they trailed the hometown team by five.

Emery Custer was seventh, Camryn Johnson ninth and Molly Custer 10th for Broken Bow. Its other golfers at state were Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf.

Results

CLASS A AT NORFOLK CC

Team scoring

Lincoln Southwest, 309-318—627

Lincoln East, 318-334—652

Millard North, 323-330—653

Elkhorn South, 330-348—678

Lincoln Pius X, 349-332—681

Omaha Westside, 345-350—695

Omaha Marian, 352-354—706

Millard West, 347-368—715

Lincoln Southeast, 366-355—721

North Platte, 357-375—732

Kearney, 371-372—743

Columbus, 388-372—760

Individuals

Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 67-69—136

Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 69-73—142

Kate Strickland, Lincoln SW, 71-73—144

Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 72-76—148

Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73-80—153

Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 78-77—155

Neely Adler, Lincoln SW, 76-79—155

Emma Moss, Lincoln East, 80-77—157

Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 75-84—159

Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 74-85—159

Erica Lee, Millard North, 81-79—160

Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 78-83—161

Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 88-75—163

Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South, 76-88—164

Emily Evans, Millard West, 79-86—165

Lauryn Ball, Lincoln SW, 82-83—165

Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 80-85—165

Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 82-83—165

Madison Murnan, Marian, 76-89—165

Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln SW, 80-87—167

Ansley Sothan, Lincoln SE, 89-79—168

Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 89-81—170

Alysen Sander, Lincoln SW, 88-83—171

Megan Sianez, Papio South, 88-85—173

Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney, 87-87—174

Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 87-87—174

Abbigail Jones, North Platte, 86-88—174

Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South, 86-89—175

Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln SE, 85-90—175

Regan Covrig, Papillion-La Vista, 91-85—176

Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 90-88—178

Ella Haakinson, Millard South, 87-92—179

Ayla Strong, Grand Island, 92-87—179

Julietta Panko, Papio South, 89-90—179

Annelise Wakefield, Millard West, 88-92—180

Ellen Mccann, Papio South, 89-91—180

Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East, 89-91—180

Erika Headlee, Millard North, 90-90—180

Madeline Schlegel, Westside, 91-90—181

Sophia Morehouse, Marian, 96-85—181

Ava Flynn, Lincoln SE, 96-86—182

Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 91-91—182

Sydney Peterson, Kearney, 92-91—183

Hailey Bayne, Lincoln East, 95-88—183

Madeline Fontana, Millard West, 90-94—184

Olivia Davis, Westside, 92-92—184

Audrey Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 95-89—184

Jacey Hughes, Columbus, 92-93—185

Ashlyn Liudahl, Millard West, 90-96—186

Carly Brown, Westside, 93-95—188

Alexa Mahalek, Kearney, 92-96—188

Lilee Surdell-Eichten, Ralston-Mercy, 89-99—188

Shaylee Sockel, Gretna, 99-94—193

Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 95-98—193

Lanie Rubin, Elkhorn South, 94-100—194

Sophie Flynn, Lincoln SE, 96-100—196

Maggie Hansen, Columbus, 102-95—197

Jenna Hoage, Lincoln Pius X, 99-99—198

Ava Robino, Westside, 99-100—199

Olivia James, Kearney, 101-98—199

Tori Schenkelberg, Marian, 98-101—199

Rayna Pytlik, Lincoln North Star, 103-97—200

Addison Peterson, Kearney, 100-101—201

Cecilia Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 101-101—202

Constance Hemmer, Lincoln High, 107-99—206

Emma Benson, Fremont, 111-99—210

Lauren Vanderholm, Millard West, 113-99—212

Hailey Matthews, North Platte, 103-109—212

Layney Burger, Papio South, 114-103—217

Reese Copich, Lincoln SE, 120-107—227

Emily Hansen, North Platte, 111-116—227

Kaidence Spiegel, Columbus, 116-112—228

Brielle Abboud, Marian, DQ-97

CLASS B AT SCOTTS BLUFF CC

Team scoring

Elkhorn North, 335-342—677

Scottsbluff, 362-334—696

Omaha Duchesne, 359-347—706

Grand Island NW, 403-401—804

York, 404-420—824

Bennington, 417-421—838

Nebraska City, 425-419—844

Ogallala, 425-420—845

Gering, 442-414—856

Norris, 433-428—861

Beatrice, 451-433—884

Aurora, 479-474—953

Individuals

Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75-72—147

Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 72-81—153

Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 82-72—154

Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 81-73—154

Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 80-79—159

Kathleen Kelley, Duchesne , 87-81—168

Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne , 87-86—173

Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, 81-94—175

Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 88-88—176

Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North, 89-89—178

June Mullen, Duchesne, 90-90—180

Sidney O'Dey, Adams Central, 94-86—180

Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 95-87—182

Ella Wright, Duchesne , 95-90—185

Anna Moore, Blair, 97-92—189

Olivia Ottman, GINW, 95-96—191

Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 98-93—191

Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 96-98—194

Avery Hermesch, GINW , 99-95—194

Anna Brant, Hastings, 100-94—194

Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 98-98—196

Ella Welsh, Nebraska City, 94-103—197

Madelyn Nielsen, Beatrice, 99-98—197

Mallory Stirek, Blair, 93-105—198

Alyssa Alt, York, 96-102—198

Alexa Swerczek, Elkhorn, 100-100—200

Madison Mumm, Gering, 105-95—200

Piper Fernau, York, 100-101—201

Emma Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 101-100—201

Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 105-96—201

Maralee Rischling, Chadron, 103-99—202

Emily Huff, Elkhorn North, 99-104—203

Kennedy Anderson, Bennington, 104-99—203

Delaini Harper, Norris, 101-103—204

Regin Dunham, York, 101-104—205

Avery Dill, Platteview, 106-99—205

Annalise Ptacek, Ashland-102-104—206

Kathryn Woodward, Duchesne, 110-96—206

Julia Wilson, Alliance, 96-111—207

Grace Ziegler, Aurora, 99-109—208

Alexis Keatts, Bennington, 100-108—208

Taylor Mazour, GINW 107-102—209

Aubree Larson, Sidney, 108-101—209

Atlee Hansmeyer, Norris, 110-99—209

Emily Glinsmann, Norris, 104-107—211

Leah Krings, Hastings, 107-104—211

Emma Foland, Bennington, 106-106—212

Grace McNeely, Nebraska City, 109-103—212

Lauren Buscher, Bennington, 107-108—215

Grace Easley, Nebraska City, 112-103—215

Alyssa Empfield, GINW, 102-114—216

Alayna Wattier, GINW, 109-108—217

Kadence Foreman, York, 107-113—220

Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City, 110-110—220

Kate Larson, Scottsbluff, 115-105—220

Abigail Lasure, Bennington, 107-115—222

Tatum Holthus, York, 114-113—227

Presley Nowak, Ogallala, 117-110—227

Sarah Jones, Chadron, 117-111—228

Sydney Ribera, Ogallala, 114-119—233

Taylor Hostert, Seward, 122-112—234

Alexis Jantzen, Norris, 118-119—237

Maia Swan, Gering, 120-119—239

Isabelle Hoos, Aurora, 118-123—241

Zoey Oatts, Ogallala, 129-114—243

Meredith Ellerbrake, Norris, 122-122—244

Erin Ware, Beatrice, 131-123—254

Gabrielle Chance, Nebraska City, 124-130—254

Madison Krejci, Aurora, 132-123—255

Cassidy Aycock, Aurora, 130-126—256

Monet Baehr, Beatrice, 133-124—257

Aubrie Simmons, Beatrice, 135-128—263

McKenna Bowron, Gering, 137-127—264

Annalese Talkington, Aurora, 149-119—268

Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 136-133—269

CLASS C AT ELKS CC, COLUMNBUS

Team scoring

Broken Bow, 374-345—719

Columbus Scotus, 369-376—745

Lincoln Lutheran, 386-389—775

West Point-Beemer, 408-381—789

Valentine, 408-384—792

Lincoln Christian, 415-390—805

Cozad, 412, 398—810

Grand Island CC, 416-400—816

Mitchell, 405-412—817

Laurel-CC, 421-405—826

O'Neill, 435-401—836

Superior, 433-423—856

Fullerton, 443-430—873

Fremont Bergan, 473-438—911

Creek Valley, 497-464—961

Individuals

Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 78-79—157

Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 79-81—160

Payton Wise, Kimball, 84-77—161

Brook Diekemper, WPB, 86-76—162

Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 81-81—162

Angela Messere, GICC, 83-84—167

Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 88-82—170

Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 85-88—173

Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 89-86—175

Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 87-91—178

Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 89-90—179

Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 92-88—180

Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 88-93—181

Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 90-92—182

Taylor Beierman, Boone Central, 90-92—182

Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 95-90—185

Sarah Karnes, Laurel-CC, 96-90—186

Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91-95—186

Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 97-90—187

Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O'Neill, 98-90—188

Kaelyn Dierman, Scotus, 97-91—188

Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 97-93—190

Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 92-98—190

Alena Peters, Pierce, 99-94—193

Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 105-89—194

Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 96-98—194

Callie Whitten, Minden, 104-91—195

Riley Haschke, Wayne, 104-93—197

Avery Dierman, Scotus, 94-103—197

Jordan Bocock, Creek Valley, 104-95—199

Nicole Williams, Valentine, 99-100—199

Shelbie Woerman, WPB, 101-99—200

Ember Kleint, GICC, 101-100—201

McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 98-103—201

Emily Beed, Fullerton, 101-101—202

Alaina Dierman, Scotus, 100-103—203

Sydney Howerter, Cozad, 104-100—204

Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 103-101—204

Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan, 107-98—205

Becca McGinley, Valentine, 108-97—205

Delaney Hall, Laurel-CC, 104-101—205

Emma Henderson, Superior, 105-101—206

Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 111-95—206

Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 104-103—207

Haley Blackstone, Superior, 102-106—208

Kelsi DeCora, Winnebago, 104-106—210

Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn, 100-110—210

Trinity Lappe, Lincoln Lutheran, 101-110—211

Madison Hampton, O'Neill, 110-102—212

Molly Looper, Lincoln Christian, 111-101—212

Valerie Lierman, WPB, 103-110—213

Emery Obermiller-Snyder, GICC, 109-105—214

Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 113-101—214

Hope Swanson, Laurel-CC, 109-106—215

Paige Gerhard, Concordia, 103-112—215

Rayne Biltoft, Superior, 111-106—217

Kara Selken, Oakland-Craig, 113-104—217

Keli Shermer, Pierce, 113-105—218

Olivia Jarman, O'Neill, 113-105—218

Kennedy Bocock, Creek Valley, 107-112—219

Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran, 104-115—219

Vanessa Jimenez, Johnson County116-103—219

Sidney Groene, Laurel-CC, 112-108—220

Olivia Fedde, Bergan, 116-104—220

Karissa Jackson, Cozad, 111-110—221

Melinda Pickrel, Fullerton, 110-111—221

Emily Oligmueller, WPB, 118-104—222

Allie Boell, WPB, 121-102—223

Olivia Prauner, Bergan, 111-113—224

Maddy Graham, Laurel-CC, 113-111—224

Montana Bridger, Fullerton, 116-108—224

Neah McMeen, Superior, 115-110—225

Makenna Wilkinson, Cozad, 118-107—225

Erica Brown, Elkhorn Valley, 121-104—225

Keila Dubas, Fullerton, 116-110—226

Halle Langan, Scotus, 119-108—227

Marissa Cardona, Mitchell, 115-113—228

Claire Popkes, O'Neill, 114-114—228

Cece Mlnarik, O'Neill, 126-104—230

Jaycie Cox, Valentine, 114-117—231

Emaan Khan, Brownell Talbot, 116-116—232

Madeline Logue, GICC, 123-111—234

Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 118-125—243

Breiana Gray, Lincoln Christian, 128-118—246

Hannah Hamik, GICC, 127-121—248

Ellie Sendgraff, Bergan, 139-123—262

Tierney Russell, Fullerton, 141-128—269

Caitlyn Cabela, Creek Valley, 140-131—271

Emily Marin, Creek Valley, 146-126—272

Erika Niday, Lincoln Christian, 135-140—275

Nadia McMeen, Superior, 145-135—280

Kaynslea Garfio, Creek Valley, 147-146—293

Anahy De Anda, Cozad, 142-158—300

