Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas repeats at Class A girls state golf champion

In the best weather the Class A tournament has ever seen during its stay in Norfolk, Kolbas played her last nine holes with a sizable lead that was six strokes at the end.

Iowa pledge Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside was the runner-up at 2-under 142. The 2018 co-champion and 2019 champion was two strokes behind after Monday but struggled early. She nearly eagled the par-5 18th hole but said she was happy to end her high school career on a birdie.

Third-place Kate Strickland (even par) and her Lincoln Southwest teammates sent out longtime SilverHawks coach Jim Danson with another team championship. It was the fourth in girls golf for Danson and his boys teams won five titles.

“It's just been such a fun past four years," said Strickland, who’s pledged to Oral Roberts. “I know that I wasn't here last year but just getting to play with all the girls again was so special and I knew that we could do it.

“The girls have worked really hard this year and they've all improved so much. I’m really proud of them and really happy that we can bring it home for coach because he means a lot to us.”