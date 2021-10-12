Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas repeats at Class A girls state golf champion

NORFOLK, Neb. — No Class A girls champion has made golf look effortless than Nicole Kolbas.
Example 1: On a hole where the Lincoln Pius X junior nearly drove the green on Monday, her drive Tuesday smacked the trunk of a large cottonwood and ended up in a grass bunker 180 yards out from the green.
Result: Birdie. Her recovery shot rolled up on the green for a 15-foot putt that she made for her fourth birdie in a row.
Example 2: On the final hole, her second shot bounced into a back bunker.
Result: Par. Her sand shot to the most challenging pin placement on the green left barely more than a tap-in.
Kolbas was superb in the two-day tournament that finished Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.
She successfully defended her 2020 title with a record 36-hole score of 8-under 136. She followed her first-day 67, also a record in Class A, with a 69 that included a string of four birdies in her first seven holes.
“To win twice in a row is absolutely incredible, and in such a competitive field like I saw," Kolbas said. “If it wasn't a super-stacked field, then I feel OK, it's a good tournament and I'm glad that I pulled through, but this was such a competitive tournament and I'm super-proud of myself and everybody who was playing.”
In the best weather the Class A tournament has ever seen during its stay in Norfolk, Kolbas played her last nine holes with a sizable lead that was six strokes at the end.
Iowa pledge Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside was the runner-up at 2-under 142. The 2018 co-champion and 2019 champion was two strokes behind after Monday but struggled early. She nearly eagled the par-5 18th hole but said she was happy to end her high school career on a birdie.
Third-place Kate Strickland (even par) and her Lincoln Southwest teammates sent out longtime SilverHawks coach Jim Danson with another team championship. It was the fourth in girls golf for Danson and his boys teams won five titles.
“It's just been such a fun past four years," said Strickland, who’s pledged to Oral Roberts. “I know that I wasn't here last year but just getting to play with all the girls again was so special and I knew that we could do it.
“The girls have worked really hard this year and they've all improved so much. I’m really proud of them and really happy that we can bring it home for coach because he means a lot to us.”
Danson said the season swung after the SilverHawks had lost to Millard North by more than 20 strokes at the Beatrice Invitational. When they shot a state-record 5-over 293 in districts, he believed state would be special if they kept the momentum.
At state, they turned in the best scores ever shot at Norfolk with Monday’s 309 and the 36-hole score of 627. The previous low at Norfolk had been 659 by Kearney in 1995.
“All of the championship teams are special, don’t get me wrong," Danson said. “I’m going to cherish this one for a while.”
Class B
A 1-2 finish from sisters Julia and Emily Karmazin, but in the reverse order from how they started the final round, led Elkhorn North to the team title in only its second year as a school.
Julia, a sophomore, matched par 72 at Scott Bluff Country Club for a 3-over 147 total. Emily, a senior, on Monday shot 72 for the first round lead but finished with an 81 to be six strokes behind at 153.
Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff and her former Bearcat teammate, Emily Krzyzanowski of Gering shared third at 154. Kelley had the day’s other par round and Krzyzanowski posted a 73.
Ellie Houston took 10th for Elkhorn North, which won by 19 strokes over two-time defending champion Scottsbluff. Emma Hartnett and Emily Huff were the Wolves’ other golfers at state.
Class C
Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus held off 2019 champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad to win by three strokes at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Arndt shot 79 in the final round for a 157 total. Becker had 81 after being one stroke behind after Monday’s round.
Broken Bow retained the Class C team trophy with the best round of the tournament. The Indians shot 345 to beat Scotus by 26 after they trailed the hometown team by five.
Emery Custer was seventh, Camryn Johnson ninth and Molly Custer 10th for Broken Bow. Its other golfers at state were Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf.
Results
CLASS A AT NORFOLK CC
Team scoring
Lincoln Southwest, 309-318—627
Lincoln East, 318-334—652
Millard North, 323-330—653
Elkhorn South, 330-348—678
Lincoln Pius X, 349-332—681
Omaha Westside, 345-350—695
Omaha Marian, 352-354—706
Millard West, 347-368—715
Lincoln Southeast, 366-355—721
North Platte, 357-375—732
Kearney, 371-372—743
Columbus, 388-372—760
Individuals
Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 67-69—136
Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 69-73—142
Kate Strickland, Lincoln SW, 71-73—144
Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 72-76—148
Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73-80—153
Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 78-77—155
Neely Adler, Lincoln SW, 76-79—155
Emma Moss, Lincoln East, 80-77—157
Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 75-84—159
Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 74-85—159
Erica Lee, Millard North, 81-79—160
Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 78-83—161
Kylie Vanschoiack, Lincoln Pius X, 88-75—163
Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South, 76-88—164
Emily Evans, Millard West, 79-86—165
Lauryn Ball, Lincoln SW, 82-83—165
Izabella Pesicka, Millard North, 80-85—165
Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 82-83—165
Madison Murnan, Marian, 76-89—165
Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln SW, 80-87—167
Ansley Sothan, Lincoln SE, 89-79—168
Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 89-81—170
Alysen Sander, Lincoln SW, 88-83—171
Megan Sianez, Papio South, 88-85—173
Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney, 87-87—174
Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 87-87—174
Abbigail Jones, North Platte, 86-88—174
Hannah Lefler, Elkhorn South, 86-89—175
Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln SE, 85-90—175
Regan Covrig, Papillion-La Vista, 91-85—176
Jessica Tackett, Elkhorn South, 90-88—178
Ella Haakinson, Millard South, 87-92—179
Ayla Strong, Grand Island, 92-87—179
Julietta Panko, Papio South, 89-90—179
Annelise Wakefield, Millard West, 88-92—180
Ellen Mccann, Papio South, 89-91—180
Avery Van Horn, Lincoln East, 89-91—180
Erika Headlee, Millard North, 90-90—180
Madeline Schlegel, Westside, 91-90—181
Sophia Morehouse, Marian, 96-85—181
Ava Flynn, Lincoln SE, 96-86—182
Cali Wisdom, Millard North, 91-91—182
Sydney Peterson, Kearney, 92-91—183
Hailey Bayne, Lincoln East, 95-88—183
Madeline Fontana, Millard West, 90-94—184
Olivia Davis, Westside, 92-92—184
Audrey Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 95-89—184
Jacey Hughes, Columbus, 92-93—185
Ashlyn Liudahl, Millard West, 90-96—186
Carly Brown, Westside, 93-95—188
Alexa Mahalek, Kearney, 92-96—188
Lilee Surdell-Eichten, Ralston-Mercy, 89-99—188
Shaylee Sockel, Gretna, 99-94—193
Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 95-98—193
Lanie Rubin, Elkhorn South, 94-100—194
Sophie Flynn, Lincoln SE, 96-100—196
Maggie Hansen, Columbus, 102-95—197
Jenna Hoage, Lincoln Pius X, 99-99—198
Ava Robino, Westside, 99-100—199
Olivia James, Kearney, 101-98—199
Tori Schenkelberg, Marian, 98-101—199
Rayna Pytlik, Lincoln North Star, 103-97—200
Addison Peterson, Kearney, 100-101—201
Cecilia Ulrich, Lincoln Pius X, 101-101—202
Constance Hemmer, Lincoln High, 107-99—206
Emma Benson, Fremont, 111-99—210
Lauren Vanderholm, Millard West, 113-99—212
Hailey Matthews, North Platte, 103-109—212
Layney Burger, Papio South, 114-103—217
Reese Copich, Lincoln SE, 120-107—227
Emily Hansen, North Platte, 111-116—227
Kaidence Spiegel, Columbus, 116-112—228
Brielle Abboud, Marian, DQ-97
CLASS B AT SCOTTS BLUFF CC
Team scoring
Elkhorn North, 335-342—677
Scottsbluff, 362-334—696
Omaha Duchesne, 359-347—706
Grand Island NW, 403-401—804
York, 404-420—824
Bennington, 417-421—838
Nebraska City, 425-419—844
Ogallala, 425-420—845
Gering, 442-414—856
Norris, 433-428—861
Beatrice, 451-433—884
Aurora, 479-474—953
Individuals
Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75-72—147
Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 72-81—153
Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 82-72—154
Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 81-73—154
Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 80-79—159
Kathleen Kelley, Duchesne , 87-81—168
Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne , 87-86—173
Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, 81-94—175
Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 88-88—176
Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North, 89-89—178
June Mullen, Duchesne, 90-90—180
Sidney O'Dey, Adams Central, 94-86—180
Shae Willats, Scottsbluff, 95-87—182
Ella Wright, Duchesne , 95-90—185
Anna Moore, Blair, 97-92—189
Olivia Ottman, GINW, 95-96—191
Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 98-93—191
Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 96-98—194
Avery Hermesch, GINW , 99-95—194
Anna Brant, Hastings, 100-94—194
Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 98-98—196
Ella Welsh, Nebraska City, 94-103—197
Madelyn Nielsen, Beatrice, 99-98—197
Mallory Stirek, Blair, 93-105—198
Alyssa Alt, York, 96-102—198
Alexa Swerczek, Elkhorn, 100-100—200
Madison Mumm, Gering, 105-95—200
Piper Fernau, York, 100-101—201
Emma Hartnett, Elkhorn North, 101-100—201
Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 105-96—201
Maralee Rischling, Chadron, 103-99—202
Emily Huff, Elkhorn North, 99-104—203
Kennedy Anderson, Bennington, 104-99—203
Delaini Harper, Norris, 101-103—204
Regin Dunham, York, 101-104—205
Avery Dill, Platteview, 106-99—205
Annalise Ptacek, Ashland-102-104—206
Kathryn Woodward, Duchesne, 110-96—206
Julia Wilson, Alliance, 96-111—207
Grace Ziegler, Aurora, 99-109—208
Alexis Keatts, Bennington, 100-108—208
Taylor Mazour, GINW 107-102—209
Aubree Larson, Sidney, 108-101—209
Atlee Hansmeyer, Norris, 110-99—209
Emily Glinsmann, Norris, 104-107—211
Leah Krings, Hastings, 107-104—211
Emma Foland, Bennington, 106-106—212
Grace McNeely, Nebraska City, 109-103—212
Lauren Buscher, Bennington, 107-108—215
Grace Easley, Nebraska City, 112-103—215
Alyssa Empfield, GINW, 102-114—216
Alayna Wattier, GINW, 109-108—217
Kadence Foreman, York, 107-113—220
Isabelle Johnson, Nebraska City, 110-110—220
Kate Larson, Scottsbluff, 115-105—220
Abigail Lasure, Bennington, 107-115—222
Tatum Holthus, York, 114-113—227
Presley Nowak, Ogallala, 117-110—227
Sarah Jones, Chadron, 117-111—228
Sydney Ribera, Ogallala, 114-119—233
Taylor Hostert, Seward, 122-112—234
Alexis Jantzen, Norris, 118-119—237
Maia Swan, Gering, 120-119—239
Isabelle Hoos, Aurora, 118-123—241
Zoey Oatts, Ogallala, 129-114—243
Meredith Ellerbrake, Norris, 122-122—244
Erin Ware, Beatrice, 131-123—254
Gabrielle Chance, Nebraska City, 124-130—254
Madison Krejci, Aurora, 132-123—255
Cassidy Aycock, Aurora, 130-126—256
Monet Baehr, Beatrice, 133-124—257
Aubrie Simmons, Beatrice, 135-128—263
McKenna Bowron, Gering, 137-127—264
Annalese Talkington, Aurora, 149-119—268
Jaylei Cervantes, Gering, 136-133—269
CLASS C AT ELKS CC, COLUMNBUS
Team scoring
Broken Bow, 374-345—719
Columbus Scotus, 369-376—745
Lincoln Lutheran, 386-389—775
West Point-Beemer, 408-381—789
Valentine, 408-384—792
Lincoln Christian, 415-390—805
Cozad, 412, 398—810
Grand Island CC, 416-400—816
Mitchell, 405-412—817
Laurel-CC, 421-405—826
O'Neill, 435-401—836
Superior, 433-423—856
Fullerton, 443-430—873
Fremont Bergan, 473-438—911
Creek Valley, 497-464—961
Individuals
Cecilia Arndt, Scotus, 78-79—157
Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 79-81—160
Payton Wise, Kimball, 84-77—161
Brook Diekemper, WPB, 86-76—162
Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 81-81—162
Angela Messere, GICC, 83-84—167
Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 88-82—170
Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 85-88—173
Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 89-86—175
Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 87-91—178
Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 89-90—179
Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 92-88—180
Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 88-93—181
Mekallyn Bancroft, Valentine, 90-92—182
Taylor Beierman, Boone Central, 90-92—182
Maya Kuszak, Lincoln Christian, 95-90—185
Sarah Karnes, Laurel-CC, 96-90—186
Macy Jones, Cambridge, 91-95—186
Bailey Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 97-90—187
Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O'Neill, 98-90—188
Kaelyn Dierman, Scotus, 97-91—188
Madie Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 97-93—190
Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 92-98—190
Alena Peters, Pierce, 99-94—193
Lainey Palmer, Broken Bow, 105-89—194
Sarah McKeon, Ravenna, 96-98—194
Callie Whitten, Minden, 104-91—195
Riley Haschke, Wayne, 104-93—197
Avery Dierman, Scotus, 94-103—197
Jordan Bocock, Creek Valley, 104-95—199
Nicole Williams, Valentine, 99-100—199
Shelbie Woerman, WPB, 101-99—200
Ember Kleint, GICC, 101-100—201
McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 98-103—201
Emily Beed, Fullerton, 101-101—202
Alaina Dierman, Scotus, 100-103—203
Sydney Howerter, Cozad, 104-100—204
Mallory Schmidt, Lincoln Lutheran, 103-101—204
Jocelyn Kumm, Bergan, 107-98—205
Becca McGinley, Valentine, 108-97—205
Delaney Hall, Laurel-CC, 104-101—205
Emma Henderson, Superior, 105-101—206
Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 111-95—206
Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 104-103—207
Haley Blackstone, Superior, 102-106—208
Kelsi DeCora, Winnebago, 104-106—210
Jamisyn Kirkpatrick, Auburn, 100-110—210
Trinity Lappe, Lincoln Lutheran, 101-110—211
Madison Hampton, O'Neill, 110-102—212
Molly Looper, Lincoln Christian, 111-101—212
Valerie Lierman, WPB, 103-110—213
Emery Obermiller-Snyder, GICC, 109-105—214
Taylor Schaaf, Broken Bow, 113-101—214
Hope Swanson, Laurel-CC, 109-106—215
Paige Gerhard, Concordia, 103-112—215
Rayne Biltoft, Superior, 111-106—217
Kara Selken, Oakland-Craig, 113-104—217
Keli Shermer, Pierce, 113-105—218
Olivia Jarman, O'Neill, 113-105—218
Kennedy Bocock, Creek Valley, 107-112—219
Hattie Bennett, Lincoln Lutheran, 104-115—219
Vanessa Jimenez, Johnson County116-103—219
Sidney Groene, Laurel-CC, 112-108—220
Olivia Fedde, Bergan, 116-104—220
Karissa Jackson, Cozad, 111-110—221
Melinda Pickrel, Fullerton, 110-111—221
Emily Oligmueller, WPB, 118-104—222
Allie Boell, WPB, 121-102—223
Olivia Prauner, Bergan, 111-113—224
Maddy Graham, Laurel-CC, 113-111—224
Montana Bridger, Fullerton, 116-108—224
Neah McMeen, Superior, 115-110—225
Makenna Wilkinson, Cozad, 118-107—225
Erica Brown, Elkhorn Valley, 121-104—225
Keila Dubas, Fullerton, 116-110—226
Halle Langan, Scotus, 119-108—227
Marissa Cardona, Mitchell, 115-113—228
Claire Popkes, O'Neill, 114-114—228
Cece Mlnarik, O'Neill, 126-104—230
Jaycie Cox, Valentine, 114-117—231
Emaan Khan, Brownell Talbot, 116-116—232
Madeline Logue, GICC, 123-111—234
Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 118-125—243
Breiana Gray, Lincoln Christian, 128-118—246
Hannah Hamik, GICC, 127-121—248
Ellie Sendgraff, Bergan, 139-123—262
Tierney Russell, Fullerton, 141-128—269
Caitlyn Cabela, Creek Valley, 140-131—271
Emily Marin, Creek Valley, 146-126—272
Erika Niday, Lincoln Christian, 135-140—275
Nadia McMeen, Superior, 145-135—280
Kaynslea Garfio, Creek Valley, 147-146—293
Anahy De Anda, Cozad, 142-158—300