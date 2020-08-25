 Skip to main content
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas wins her second tournament in less than a week
GOLF

BEATRICE, Neb. — Lincoln Pius X sophomore Nicole Kolbas won her second tournament in less than a week, beating Katie Ruge of Millard North in a playoff for the Class A title Tuesday at the Beatrice Invitational.

Both shot 2-over 74s at Beatrice Country Club, where Millard North won the Class A team title by 13 strokes over defending state champion Lincoln Southwest.

Omaha Duchesne was Class B champion. Kate Kelly defeated teammates Bridget Duffy and Isabelle Gutschewski in a playoff after all shot 85.

BEATRICE INVITATIONAL

Class A: Millard North 328, Lincoln Southwest 341, Lincoln Pius X 356, Papillion-La Vista 362, Omaha Marian 374, Papillion-La Vista South 398, Ralston/Mercy 414, Gretna 421, Millard West 470.

Individual leaders: Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 74 (won playoff); Katie Ruge, MN, 74; Sydney Taake, PLV, 76; Neely Adler, LSW, 77; Bella Pesicka, MN, 80; Cali Wisdom, MN, 85; Jeslynn Baumgart, OM, 86; Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 87; Kaelyn Panko, PS, and Alysen Sader, LSW, 88.

Class B: Omaha Duchesne 348, Omaha Skutt 399, Beatrice 407, Nebraska City 438, Norris 471, Waverly 476, Fairbury NTS.

Individual leaders: Kate Kelly, OD, 85 (won playoff); Bridget Duffy, OD, and Isabelle Gutschewski, OD, 85; Grace Augustine, OS, 92; Brynn Bohlen, NC, and Madi Meduna, OD, 93; Maddie Nielsen, BJV, 94; Kierra Paquette, B, 94; Ella Elliott, OS, 99; Ella Wright, OD, and Taye Smith, OS, 100.

